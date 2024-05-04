WATCH: 16-year-old Kris Kim continues his stunning debut by almost hitting a hole-in-one at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament

Sixteen-year-old amateur Kris Kim almost made a hole-in-one at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

Kim struck his tee shot on TPC Craig Ranch's par 3 fourth hole to 2 feet from the pin, just narrowly missing a hole-in-one on his PGA Tour debut. He tapped in for a birdie to bring him under par.

Watch the video here:

The young amateur's parents were enthralled by Kim's shot and celebrated his near-miss ace.

Kris Kim joins Kyle Suppa as the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015. Kyle Suppa made the cut at 16 years old at the Sony Open. Kim made the cut to play all the rounds of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by one stroke.

Kris Kim PGA Tour debut - 2024 Byron Nelson Cup stats

All stats mentioned below are calculated with six holes of the third round at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson still left to play.

Kris Kim is currently tied for 21st through 12 holes of the third round at 9 under par.

Kim ranks tied for second in the field for eagles made. Kim holed out for an eagle on the par 5 ninth hole of TPC Craig Ranch on a chip from around 20 yards from the pin. He is tied for fifth for most birdies made with 15 birdies through 48 holes.

The amateur has an average driving distance of 290.40 yards with his longest drive at 339 yards. Kim has a driving accuracy of 71.05% with 27 out of 38 fairways hit off the tee and strokes gained off the tee at -0.346.

Kim has a strokes gained of -2.033 in putting. He managed 31 out of 48 greens to have a greens in regulation percentage of 64.58% and an average of 1.58 putts per green in regulation he hit.

Kim has a scrambling percentage of 52.94% with nine out of 17 successful ups and downs made. His strokes gained around the green and approach to the green are 3.343 and 2.433 respectively to bring his total strokes gained to 3.396, ranking Kim 33rd in the PGA Tour field.