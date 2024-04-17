WATCH: 23-yo Neal Shipley gets a champagne shower welcome upon return from Augusta National 

After finishing as the low amateur at the Masters 2024, Neal Shipley received a huge welcome from his Ohio State men's golf teammates on Tuesday, April 16.

Shipley shot 12-over par at the Augusta National and finished T53, which was four strokes better than the five-time champion Tiger Woods. Following his return to Ohio from Augusta National, his friends were ready with their preparation.

As Shipley entered the Ohio State University Club with his bag, he was showered with champagne from his friends. The video was originally shared by Jacob Tarkany of Ohio State Golf, which was later shared by many pages on social media.

The 23-year-old golfer had earned the call for the Masters Tournament after finishing runner-up at the US Amateur Open last year. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and then to Ohio State University. Last year, he was an Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete and Ping All-America Honorable Mention.

Shipley claimed his maiden collegiate title earlier this year at the Southwestern Invitational. Last year, he suffered a defeat to Nick Dunlap at the US Amateur. Notably, Dunlap turned professional in January after winning the American Express.

So far, he has won the Western Pennsylvania Open Championship (2022), the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship (2022), and the Southwestern Invitational this year in his amateur career.

Will Neil Shipley play this week on the PGA Tour?

This week, the PGA Tour is hosting two events. The first is the signature event, RBC Heritage, and the second is the Corales Puntacana Championship, the opposite field event. Neil Shipley is not on either of the playing fields this week.

Both events will begin on April 16. RBC Heritage will take place at the Harbour Town Golf Links of Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. It will be a 64-field, no-cut event with a purse size of $20 million. The winner will receive a whopping paycheck of $3.6 million. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion, having beaten previous-year winner Jordan Spieth in the playoffs last year.

Corales Puntacana will be played in the Dominican Republic at Corales Golf Club. This will be a 132-player field with a lack of star power. Nicolai Hojgaard is the only top-50-ranked player in action here. The purse size of this opposite-field event is $4 million, with the winner bagging $720,000. Matt Wallace is the defending champion here, but he is not competing this year.

