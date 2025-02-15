WATCH: $300M worth Phil Mickelson shares is view from Adelaide's Watering Hole

Phil Mickelson, one of golf's most celebrated players, recently shared an exciting experience from Adelaide's renowned "Watering Hole" via a video on his Twitter account.

In the clip, Mickelson offers fans a glimpse into the vibrant atmosphere of this iconic spot, known for its enthusiastic crowds and unique setting within the golf course.

He shared the video with the caption:

"My view from the Watering Hole yesterday. Long LIV Golf! @HyFlyers_GC"

The Watering Hole is a standout feature in Adelaide's golfing landscape, attracting both players and spectators with its lively environment. Mickelson's video captures the essence of this locale, highlighting the energy and passion that fans bring to the game.

Phil Mickelson's career is one of the most decorated in golf history. Born on June 16, 1970, in San Diego, California, he has won 45 PGA Tour events, including six major championships. These include three Masters titles (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and an Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory was a record-breaking moment, making him the oldest golfer to win a major at 50 years old.

His success has also translated into financial rewards. He has earned approximately $112.8 million in prize money according to Spotrac. Beyond the course, he has secured lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Rolex and Mizzen+Main. In 2015, Forbes estimated his annual income at $51 million, with most of it coming from sponsorships.

Phil Mickelson's recent participation in Adelaide shows his ongoing commitment to engaging with golf enthusiasts worldwide. His shared video from the Watering Hole not only offers fans an insider's view of the event but also highlights the global reach and communal spirit of the game.

Mickelson slammed PGA Tour’s greed, backs LIV’s vision

Phil Mickelson has never been one to hold back his opinions, especially about the PGA Tour. Back in February 2022, before officially joining LIV Golf, he criticized the Tour for been greedy.

He complained that players had no control over their media rights. He noted that golfers wouldn’t earn a dime from their appearances in Netflix’s Full Swing, even though the PGA Tour and major golf organizations would profit.

Mickelson believed players should have their own media channels, allowing golf to be presented in a more personal way. His comments caused an uproar. He stepped away from the sport for four months, missing both the Masters and the PGA Championship. But when he returned, he made headlines again—this time as a LIV Golf player.

His first event came in June 2022 in London. By October, at LIV’s Saudi Arabian tournament, Mickelson confidently claimed he was on the right side of golf’s future.

When the PGA Tour introduced signature events for 2024, Phil Mickelson didn’t hold back. He quickly pointed out that he had suggested similar changes long before. Whether people agree with him or not, Mickelson remains a key figure in the debate over the future of professional golf.

