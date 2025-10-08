Watch: $50M-worth Carlos Alcaraz shows off his swing alongside Jon Rahm at the Open de España

Carlos Alcaraz changed his racket for a golf club to compete in the 2025 Open de España, hosted by Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The world's number one tennis player competed in this tournament as an amateur partner for Spain's number one golfer, Jon Rahm. Alcaraz only played one-half of the course, or nine holes, but one of his golf strokes has garnered widespread attention.The 22-year-old has made a very good golf swing on Hole 2, which has been widely reported on the internet. NUCLR Golf also shared this stroke on their X page, pumping up the tennis player. The caption on this post said,&quot;🚨🏌️🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz stripes his tee shot playing alongside John Rahm at the Spanish Open Pro-Am today. Thoughts on his swing?&quot;Interestingly, the DP World Tour's official X page uploaded the video and praised Alcaraz for his impressive swing form. The post's caption stated,&quot;The swing of two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 🎾🇪🇸&quot;The only reason Alcaraz played nine holes was that Jon Rahm was scheduled to be replaced after that. Ironically, Shane Lowry, Rahm's 2025 Ryder Cup teammate, started the round from hole 10. Interestingly, Rahm has won the Spanish Open three times in his career, in 2018, 2019, and 2022, making him a fan pick to win the entire tournament.So far, there are no reports claiming that Carlos Alcaraz will continue the Spanish Open. His appearance was mostly a promotional maneuver; after all, Madrid Trophy Promotion produces this tournament, and they are the same brand that promotes the Mutua Madrid Open in the tennis world.Apart from this appearance, some weeks back, Alcaraz also challenged Andy Murray to a singles golf match.Carlos Alcaraz once challenged Andy Murray to a singles golf matchOpen de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyOn September 4, Carlos Alcaraz and Sergio Garcia played golf together. Interestingly, one day before the match, Alcaraz stated that Garcia would need to give him 10-15 shots to make it fair. NUCLR Golf even shared this news on their X with a caption that stated,&quot;🚨🏌️🎾 #WATCH — Carlos Alcaraz will play golf with Sergio Garcia tomorrow and says he needs 10 to 15 strokes to make it fair.&quot;NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLFLINK🚨🏌️🎾 #WATCH — Carlos Alcaraz will play golf with Sergio Garcia tomorrow and says he needs 10 to 15 strokes to make it fair.Interestingly, Andy Murray commented under this post, noting that he smoked Alcaraz after giving him 12 shots, thus Garcia should give him at least 25. Murray's comment reads,&quot;I gave him about 12 shots and smoked him so I’d imagine Sergio would need to give him 25.&quot;Andy Murray @andy_murrayLINK@NUCLRGOLF I gave him about 12 shots and smoked him so I’d imagine Sergio would need to give him 25Surprisingly, Alcaraz responded to this criticism by claiming that Murray had a better partner, which was why he won. He even challenged the former tennis coach, saying that if he thinks he is good, they should play a singles match. The comment reads:&quot;You only beat me because your partner was good! 😭 You brave enough to play me at singles? 👀&quot;Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcarazLINK@andy_murray @NUCLRGOLF You only beat me because your partner was good! 😭 You brave enough to play me at singles? 👀While the two have played golf against each other, no reports have surfaced of them competing in a formal singles match.