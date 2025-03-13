WATCH: 539K followed influencer drains Tiger Woods’ iconic 17th hole putt at Creator Classic

At this week's Creator Classic, golfer influencer Fat Perez stole all the limelight with his marvelous shot. He made a birdie putt on the iconic 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass, draining Tiger Woods' "Better than Most" putt.

Ad

The PGA Tour is back with another edition of the Creator Classic, which was previously held in August 2024 ahead of the Tour Championship, this time ahead of The Players Championship. The exclusive tournament only features renowned golf influencers playing in a nine-hole tournament. The second edition of the Creator Classic was held on Wednesday, March 12, on the eve of The Players Championship 2025.

On the 17th hole of the tournament, Nick Stubbe, popularly known as Fat Perez, stunned with his one-of-a-kind shot. He sank a birdie putt on this par-3 hole.

Ad

Trending

The PGA Tour shared a video of the amazing shot by Perez on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption that reads:

"@FatPerez33 drains Tiger’s iconic 17th hole putt."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Around 24 years back, on the same course at the same hole, Tiger Woods had secured a historic birdie putt from 60 feet during the third round of The Players Championship 2001. At that time, NBC analyst Gary Koch described the shot as "better than most."

Even years later, Tiger Woods' iconic shot makes waves on the internet, and as Fat Perez, who has 539K followers on Instagram, sank a birdie on the same hole on Wednesday, it again draws comparisons to the legendary golfer's historic shot. However, Tiger Woods won The Players Championship back then, but the results were not the same in Perez's case this week.

Ad

Who won the 2025 Creator Classic?

Renowned YouTuber Grant Horvat seized the title of the second edition of the Creator Classic on Wednesday, March 12, at the TPC Sawgrass. This year's tournament only featured 10 content creators playing a nine-hole game, where the first eight holes were a regular stroke play game, while the top three after the first eight holes played in a playoff to determine the winner.

Ad

Ultimately, it was Grant Horvat winning the championship. Meanwhile, Fat Perez settled in solo fifth place. Trent Ryan secured the final spot on the leaderboard with a score of 29-over par. He had a tough time on the greens.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Creator Classic:

1. Grant Horvat (+1)

T2. Soly Solomon (+2)

T2. George Bryan IV (+2)

4. Roger Steele (+3)

5. Fat Perez (+4)

T6. Kyle Berkshire (+6)

T6. Tisha Alyn (+6)

T6. Gabby Golfgirl (+6)

T6. Wesley Bryan (+6)

10. Trent Ryan (+29)

Now, following the Creator Classic, on Thursday, March 13, PGA Tour pros will tee off at the TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship, which runs through the weekend and will wrap up its finale on Sunday, March 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback