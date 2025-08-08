Watch: $70M-worth Josh Allen gifts golf influencer tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made the day of a specially-abled golf influencer by gifting him two tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup. Allen, who's worth an estimated $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) and is known for his love for golf, surprised 22-year-old Nate Forrestel with the tickets during a recent training camp session.Forrestel, who was born with cerebral palsy, is a die-hard Bills fan and a familiar face at the team's summer camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester. Earlier this summer, he went viral after congratulating Allen on his marriage. But aside from football, Forrestel is also passionate about golf. Known on Instagram as &quot;Nate the Golf Guy,&quot; he has built a following of over 45,000 fans through his content as a golf influencer.After the final session of training camp on Thursday, August 7, Josh Allen spotted Forrestel in the autograph line and made him an unexpected offer.&quot;I've got a question for you. They're yours if you want them,” Allen said.Although Allen won’t be able to attend the event himself due to the Buffalo Bills’ schedule, as they play the Saints that Saturday, August 9, Forrestel will be cheering on Team USA at Bethpage next month.Speaking after the surprise, Allen shared why the gesture meant a lot to him.&quot;It's in New York this year. So why not have the only New York team send some of our Bills Mafia fans over there? Nate's a great guy, he golfs a lot. He's got a good swing, so it was a cool moment,&quot; he said (via Golfweek).Allen is known for his passion for golf. He’s played in several PGA Tour pro-ams, including Pebble Beach, and even visited Augusta National. Back in 2020, he gifted his offensive linemen full sets of custom golf clubs for Christmas, featuring Callaway Mavrik woods and irons, an Odyssey putter, and an Ogio golf bag.Ryder Cup 2025 tickets sold out despite high pricesTickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup have officially sold out, even after fans raised concerns over steep prices for the event. The three-day competition will take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black, just outside New York City.According to the PGA of America, over 500,000 fans registered for the random ticket draw. Competition-day tickets were priced at $750 each for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.However, daily access tickets are still available starting at $235. These include entry to the grounds and complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks as part of the Ryder Cup+ program.For fans looking for a premium experience, the International Pavilion tickets offer hospitality access along with upgraded food and beverages. Prices vary by day:Tuesday – From $259Wednesday – $283Thursday – From $613Friday – $1,925Saturday – From $2,501Sunday – From $1,605Tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek. If someone, like Josh Allen, cannot attend the Ryder Cup event, they can resell their tickets directly on the same platform.