WATCH: $90M Patrick Mahomes hits iconic celebration with a fan for draining a 94 feet golf putt

Patrick Mahomes was recently seen celebrating with a basketball fan after the latter drained an incredible 95-foot putt on the basketball court. Following the epic shot, the entire arena erupted in celebration, and the star quarterback couldn't resist joining in with the fan.

Mahomes is the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback and has led them to back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was last seen playing in Super Bowl LIX, where his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, February 24, the $90 million star athlete attended an NCAA basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

During a TV timeout, a fan won the Monday night contest by successfully draining a 94-foot full-court putt. After making the impressive shot, he celebrated with Texas Tech alumnus Mahomes with a midair celebration. Here's the video:

Has Patrick Mahomes played golf?

Patrick Mahomes during the 2023 American Century Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t play golf professionally, but he is an avid fan of the sport. Whenever he isn’t on the football field, he’s often spotted on the golf course.

A few years ago, Mahomes opened up about his love for the game.

"Golf has become a huge part of everything," he said as per Golf.com. "When I plan trips, when I set up my off-season, I have to figure out places to play when I’m there. I've got this love for golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it’s also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time."

Mahomes revealed that he developed a love for golf because of his father, former baseball star Pat Mahomes Sr.

"He was always betting on me,” he added. "He would have his buddies out there, they’d hit their drives, he’d take me to the front tees and I would hit it just as far as they did. I made him a couple bucks that way."

According to Golf.com, Patrick Mahomes has a handicap of around 7.7. He also competed in Capital One's exhibition, The Match, alongside his teammate Travis Kelce. The duo secured a 3&2 victory over Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the eighth edition of the event. The win was somewhat of an upset, considering the NBA duo had better golf skills and lower handicaps.

Mahomes has also participated in several Pro-Ams as well as the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

