WATCH: A 20-year old Tiger Woods winning his first-ever PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children’s Open

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest golfers of all time. The American professional golfer holds numerous records and is widely regarded as one of the most influential athletes in modern history. He has also revolutionized the sport and influenced many young golfers to replicate his incredible journey.

Although Woods has won almost every significant golfing event, his start was rather unceremonious. The 47-year-old golfer got his first PGA Tour win when he was 20 years old at the Shriners Children's Open. He captured his first win in 1996 and didn't look back after that.

Tiger Woods was always determined to be the best and captured his first PGA Tour win in his first season itself. Woods was a young prodigy and won the competition at an early age. He showed veteran-like composure and skill when making the final tee of the tournament.

PGA Tour's official X account shared the video of the memorable moment. During his post-match interview, the young Tiger Woods looked visibly excited and spoke about the struggles and hardships he went through to succeed.

The reporter also confessed that it was the biggest golf story he had ever seen while comparing him to Jack Nicklaus. This was the first time Woods was compared to the golfing legend.

Currently, Woods is tied with Nicklaus for the most number of PGA Tour wins ever and will probably surpass him as he's still playing professional golf.

Here is the PGA Tour's post on X:

Defending champion Tom Kim broke Tiger Woods' record at the Shriners Children's Open last season

Tiger Woods has made numerous records throughout his career and is often compared to many golfers. Although he is a league apart from other golfers, they still manage to break some of his records. Tom Kim did the same last season after winning the Shriners Children's Open last season.

The South Korean golfer managed to break one of his most impressive records. He became the first player since Woods to win 2 PGA Tour events before turning 21. Additionally, Kim was also 6 months younger than Woods when he won his second PGA Tour event.

This entails that Tom Kim has massive amounts of potential and can even surpass the legendary golfer if he can maintain the unreal trajectory that Tiger Woods adopted. Interestingly, Kim will feature again for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open and is a strong favourite to win the tournament 2 times in a row.