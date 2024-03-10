Watch: A frustrated Wyndham Clark seen hitting his iron on the ground at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Wyndham Clark experienced a frustrating moment during the third round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, leading him to slam his club on the turf.

Clark began the Saturday round at Bay Hill tied for the lead with a one-stroke advantage over the field, but the third round proved to be a mixed bag for him. He started with a double bogey on the first hole, followed by two birdies. However, he encountered another double bogey on the ninth, prompting him to vent his frustration on the green.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's tee shot landed in the right rough, and his approach shot was 159 yards in the fairway. The frustration peaked on the third shot, which only reached a distance of 60 feet due to a mishit. This led him to slam his wedge into the turf in frustration. The incident quickly became a hot topic on the internet, as the clip was shared multiple times on social media.

During the post-round interview, Clark reflected on the whole incident.

"The one that really got me mad was on 9," he said. "Just because I missed the fairway by three yards, have a terrible lie, chip out to right in the middle of a really tough divot from 20 yards. Then my emotions got to me. I shouldn't have made double there, should have just been a bogey."

"But, really, I just, I got to go back to the things that make me successful and go back to my process goals for the day. The good thing is I did make that double on the 9th hole, so I had a long walk to the 10th, and I was able to collect myself and focus and then I rattled off three birdies in a row," he added.

This was not the only controversy that happened with the reigning US Open champion on Saturday. During the final hole of the day, he appeared to move the ball with his club when the ball was stuck in the deep lie. Although the officials cleared him of the penalty, experts had mixed opinions on this.

Brandel Chamblee felt Clark should have been punished, while Luke Donald stated that the golfer needed to be careful. PGA Tour rule official Mark Dusbabek, however, felt his ball didn't move, and hence he wasn't penalized.

When will Wyndham Clark begin the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Wyndham Clark is grouped with Will Zalatoris for the fourth round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. They will take off on Sunday, March 9 at 1:25 pm ET.

Leaders Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler will be the last pair to tee off on Sunday. They will begin their round at 1:35 pm ET. Both shot 70 to take the 54-hole lead at Bay Hill. The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin at 8:40 a.m. ET, and Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp will be the first duo to tee off.