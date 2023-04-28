Watch: A giant monitor lizard makes appearance on greens at LIV Golf Singapore

A special guest made an appearance on the golf course prior to the first round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. The giant monitor lizard made an entry to the golf course ahead of the first round at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Here's how fans reacted to the viral video:

"Brooks pet taking a pre round view of the course?"

"Even... Godzilla luvs LIV Golf ⛳️"

"If I was on liv and I saw that, I would go back to the PGA tour."

"That asteroid did not get all the dinosaurs."

"Plenty on Asia golf courses— they usually depart quickly to the nearest water hole"

This is not the first time a wildlife creature has intruded on a golf game. Even during the first round of the PGA Tour's Mexico Open, a swarm of bees interrupted the game for a bit, stunning players and spectators.

From swarms of bees to the likes of alligators, ducks, hawks, turtles, and squirrel seagulls, a lot of animal counters have been there during PGA Tour events in the past.

Golf is played in such an environment that nature sometimes plays a very important role in the result of the game. As the golf courses are full of greenery, trees, and lakes, it is natural for wild creatures to live there. Hence, it's not new to have a wild creature encounter during the game.

Last month, when Erik van Rooyen was on his way to hit a tee shot on the 17th in the final round of the Valspar Championship, a squirrel interrupted him.

Who's playing at the LIV Golf Singapore?

The LIV Golf's Singapore event will take place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, at Sentosa Golf Club Singapore. 48 players from 12 teams will compete for the purse size of $25 million, out of which $20 million is for the individual portion and $5 million for the team portion.

So far, we have not seen any player repeat his win as four events saw four different winners: Charles Howell III, Danny Lee, Brooks Koepka, and Talor Gooch. In the team portion too, there have been four different winners: Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, Tourque GC, and 4Aces GC.

Here are the teams and respective players for LIV Golf Singapore:

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

