WATCH: A look back at Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open in 1997

Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open this weekend, it's worth taking a trip down memory lane with Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer has had some downright outrageous moments in this particular event, but perhaps none more so than a stunning shot over two decades ago.

Just one year after turning pro, Woods hit a shot that has stayed in golf's collective memory since. In 1997, a hole-in-one was struck by the young golfer and it left a major impression on the sport. Check it out below:

Right off the tee, the crowd began to cheer. Even before the ball landed, they were in a bit of an uproar. Perhaps it was foreshadowing or just awe at the superstar, who was a star even then, but it ended up being a sign of things to come.

When the ball did land and take a couple of bounces towards the cup, those already cheering erupted into epic praise for Woods. When the ball finally landed in the hole, impressively without so much as a roll, the noise was deafening.

Understandably, the eventual 15-time Major winner celebrated with those around him to the sound of those cheers. The camera panned into the crowd, where not a soul was standing still. Most fans had their arms up in the air showering Woods with praise. Deservedly so, since the shot was more than impressive.

It was not an easy hole to make a hole-in-one on and the crowd reacted appropriately. So did Woods, who couldn't help but let out a cry after his miraculous stroke found its home right where it needed to.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the WM Phoenix Open this year?

Tiger Woods is not competing in this year's WM Phoenix Open. He hasn't played in the event in years as health and other issues have kept him from being a full-time competitor on the PGA Tour. That's not changing this year.

Tiger Woods will not play at the WM Phoenix Open this year

Woods is back and seems to be pretty healthy. He participated in the PNC Championship with his son and the Hero World Challenge. He also announced his intentions to become a more regular fixture on tour in 2024.

Unfortunately, that still doesn't mean most events for the 48-year-old golfer. He reportedly plans to appear in one event per month, targeting the bigger events. The WM Phoenix Open doesn't fall under that category for Woods.

He's going to play in the Majors and other bigger events, like the Genesis Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship. Those don't leave a lot of room for other events, and with Woods being pretty selective now, this weekend's event doesn't get him in the field.

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and the rest of the field will not see the legendary golfer opposite them this time. Even with his health improving, his age continues to rise. It's unlikely that he'll ever play in this sort of event again, and he's not going to do so this year.