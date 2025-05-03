WATCH: A plane almost crash lands at Riviera Country Golf course

A plane almost crash-landed at the Riviera Country golf course on May 2, 2025. As reported by Traffic News Los Angeles, a single-engine plane, carrying three passengers was landed in the greens around 1 pm PDT.

The plane had reportedly suffered some engine issues, and to avoid any hazard, the pilot skillfully managed to land it on the greens. All three passengers were safely evacuated and General Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the case.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, TNLA wrote:

" The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and police responded promptly to the incident at 1250 N Capri Dr, reporting no injuries among the three passengers aboard. The pilot, facing apparent engine issues, skillfully maneuvered the plane to avoid hazards, landing safely on the golf course."

Meanwhile, a fan named Roger Steele also shared the videos of the incident on his X account.

Six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson reacted to the incident by resharing Steele's post on his account along with the caption:

"Full flaps. Prop feathered. Looks like everyone is ok"

The Riviera Country Club is best known for hosting the Genesis Invitational, a signature PGA Tour event hosted by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. However, in 2025, the tournament was held at Torrey Pines, where Ludvig Aberg took home the win.

Riviera Country Club to host Olympic golf event

PGA: The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club (Source: Imagn)

Riviera Country Club is one of the most renowned golf courses. It is situated in the neighborhood of the Westside in Los Angeles, California. The venue is known for hosting the prestigious PGA Tour event, Genesis Invitational, and is now gearing up to host the Olympic golf events in 2028. The next edition of the Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, and the golf events for men and women will take place at the venue.

Golf became a part of the Olympics back in 1900, and that year the event was held at Compiegne Golf Club in Paris. In 2016, it was held at the Olympic Golf Course and then at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo in 2020. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Le Golf National hosted the golf events.

Meanwhile, aside from PGA Tour events, Riviera Country Club has also hosted several major tournaments. It was the host for the US Open in 1948 and the PGA Championship in 1983 and 1995. In addition to that, the venue has also hosted the US Senior Open in 1998 and the US Amateur in 2017. The golf course was designed by George C Thomas Jr and William P Bell. It has a length of around 7,400 yards.

