WATCH: Aaron Rai almost clips patron's knee cap with a wayward shot at PGA Championship

Aaron Rai almost caused an injury to a patron with his wayward shot in the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship on Friday, May 16. The 107th edition of the tournament is underway at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the 526-yard par-4 16th hole, Rai made a decent tee shot covering 286 yards, which landed on the right rough with 223 yards remaining. The English player attempted to make his second shot from a tricky angle directly in front of a large tree, with spectators nearby.

Rai set himself for a low punch shot with a tight stance, showing how little room he had to work with. However, the ball rocket struck the tree's trunk, narrowly avoiding the legs of patrons standing inches close to the line of fire. In the clip posted by a fan on X, the patron could be seen flinching as the ball zipped by. He captioned the post:

"Aaron Rai is one of us @PGAChampionship"

The ball veered towards the left, landing on the fairway, 221 yards still remaining to the hole. Rai scored a double bogey on the hole because of his wayward shot.

Aaron Rai had a strong start at Quail Hollow. He posted a score of 4-under 67 in the first round with five birdies against a bogey. However, he struggled in the second round and carded 1-over 72 with five birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Despite an underwhelming round, Rai made it to the weekend with a score of 3-under. He is tied for 17th with Bryson DeChambeau and eight others. He will tee off with J.J. Spaun at 1:15 PM EDT in the third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday, May 17.

A look at Aaron Rai's performance in the 2025 season

Aaron Rai has had a decent start to the 2025 season. In 12 starts on the PGA Tour, he has made 10 cuts and managed only one top-10 finish. He has had six top-25 finishes and is positioned 46th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Rai's best performance this season came at the Mexico Open, where he tied for fourth. His other notable performances include a T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T14 at the Players Championship.

Let's take a look at Aaron Rai's performance in the 2025 PGA Tour tournaments:

The Sentry : T15 (271, -21)

: T15 (271, -21) Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (147, +3)

: Missed Cut (147, +3) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T40 (280, -8)

: T40 (280, -8) The Genesis Invitational : T37 (289, +1)

: T37 (289, +1) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T4 (266, -18)

: T4 (266, -18) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 (284, -4)

: T11 (284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship : T14 (283, -5)

: T14 (283, -5) Texas Children's Houston Open : Missed Cut (141, +1)

: Missed Cut (141, +1) Masters Tournament : T27 (287, -1)

: T27 (287, -1) RBC Heritage : T38 (278, -6)

: T38 (278, -6) Zurich Classic of New Orleans : T18 (267, -21)

: T18 (267, -21) Truist Championship: T23 (274, -6)

