Watch: Adam Long’s shot that broke the all-time record for consecutive fairways hit on PGA Tour

During the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Adam Long broke Brian Claar's 31-year-old PGA Tour record of 59 consecutive fairways and went on to hit 69 consecutive fairways.

Long posted a 5-under-66 in the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to finish the day at T26. He is trailed by five strokes after the opening round.

Long broke Claar's record on the par-4, 380-yard fifth hole of the Port Royal when he hit his 60th straight fairway on the PGA Tour.

Long's streak started on the 17th hole of his final round of the Shriners Children’s Open, and he didn't miss any fairways at the World Wide Technology Championship last week. Entering this week with 58 fairways, his tee shot found the rough on the par-4 15th, ending his streak with 69 fairways.

Earlier, Claar had hit 59 consecutive fairways in 1992, including all the fairways at the Memorial Tournament that year.

Before this week, Long made 18 cuts in 36 starts this season, earning four top-25 finishes. His best result was a T16 finish at the Barbasol Championship in July.

He currently sits at 138th in the FedExCup Fall. While the start has been good, he will need a good outing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to break inside the top 125 to secure the card for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

When will Adam Long tee off at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday? The golfer's tee time explored

The 36-year-old American will start his second round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the tenth tee. The trio of Adam Long, Dylan Frittelli, and Sung Kang will take off on Friday, November 10, at 1:52 a.m. ET. Frittelli shot 2-under 69 on the first day to finish at T66, while Kang fired 1-over 72 and was at T114.

The second round will begin at 5:50 am ET with the trio of Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, and Brandon Wu teeing off from the tenth tee. Moore shot 65 and was at 14. Malnati was in the bottom half after his first-round 72. Wu shot a 68 in the opener at Port Royal and was jointly placed at 48th.

Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, and Arjun Atwal will be the first threesome to start from the first hole. The trio will kick off the second round at 5:55 a.m. ET. Kodaira shot 64 in the tournament opener and was just three strokes off the lead at T7. Stadler was at T14 with a first-round 65, while Atwal was at T105 with a par 71 on Thursday.

Alex Noren shot 10-under 61 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over four players after the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023. Starting from the tenth tee, he sank 11 birdies and a bogey in the opening round at Port Royal. He is paired with Patton Kizzire and Justin Lower for the first two rounds. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Friday at 10:52 a.m. ET.