WATCH: Adam Schenk dunks an 140 yards eagle from the fairway in the TOUR Championship 

Adam Schenk has created waves in the Tour Championship and has turned out to be a unlikely underdog at the event. The American golfer currently maintains the T4 position in the championship, made possible by the variety of incredible shots he has produced.

Schenk started the 4th round with a bang and marked a spectacular eagle for the 3rd hole. The eagle helped Schenk gain significant positions on the leaderboard as he currently competes for the runners-up position.

Adam Schenk started the 4th round in exceptional form and delivered a 45 footer on the first hole. However, the best swing of his tournament so far came during the 3rd hole when he blasted a 140-yarder for the hole with a par score of -4.

The 31-year old is currently tied with Scottie Scheffler for the T4 position with a score of par under -13. Third place and the second place is up for grabs as Colin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele lead by a stroke each. Schenk made his debut for the Tour Championship this year and is off to a blazing start.

Adam Schenk reveals his interesting game plan for the Tour Championship

The Tour Championship is one of the biggest golfing events in the world, if not the biggest. Therefore, Adam Schenk needed a different and an unusual approach to stand out in the event. Before the championship started, Schenk revealed his interesting game plan that includes his choice of clubs.

The 31-year old confessed that he will use extra clubs in the Championship and will carry 2 bags for that. Normally, golfers carry one bag with 14 clubs, however, Schenk doesn't want to take the chance and is taking the necessary precaution for his debut campaign.

"I'll do something different with each of my driver setups. Some are for a draw, some fade, some I can do both with. Some high, some low. Just fitting whatever the golf course is calling for," Adam Schenk explained via Golf WRX.com.

It seems that the unusual approach has worked for Schenk as he currently reserves the T4 spot in the final round.