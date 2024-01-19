Watch: Adam Schenk hits his ball into a spectator’s cup at The American Express, proceeds to make birdie

Adam Schenk shot 2-under 70 in the first round of American Express with the help of five birdies. However, one of those birdies had an interesting and unbelievable route before going into the hole.

Schenk's tee shot went a bit wayward towards the fan area on the par-5, 16th hole of the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course. The ball initially appeared to be landing towards the crest but bounced off the fan named Brad Harmeyer's chest and fell inside the plastic cup he was holding.

Schenk received free relief, and his approach shot landed just 10 feet away from the hole. He didn't have much problem putting it in for a birdie.

Expand Tweet

Schenk is in the bottom half of the leaderboard after the first round at T98. He is eight strokes behind the leaders Zach Johnson and Alex Noren after the opening round of the American Express. Johnson played the Thursday round at La Quinta Country Club and made 10 birdies, including seven on the front nine. Noren made a double bogey, an eagle, and ten birdies in the first round.

Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were one stroke back at T3. Hoey earned the PGA Tour card by finishing fourth in the Korn Ferry Tour season rankings. While he missed the cut at the Sony Open last week, he impressed everyone in the Thursday round after leading at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Scott Stallings, Xander Schauffele, Hayden Springer, Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Chan Kim, Justin Lower, Alexander Björk, and amateur Nick Dunlap tied for fifth at 8-under-64.

Jimmy Stanger, Chesson Hadley, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, K.H. Lee, and Mac Meissner were tied for 14th after shooting a 65. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a 5-under 67 and finished the first round at T39.

When will Adam Schenk begin the second round of the American Express 2024?

Adam Schenk is grouped with Eric Cole for the second round of the American Express 2024. The pair will tee off from the tenth hole at La Quinta Country Club on Friday, January 19.

The Friday round of the American Express will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET, with Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, and Davis Thompson being the first group to tee off from the first hole of the PGA West Nicklaus Course, and Ben Griffin and Davis Thompson starting from the 10th tee.

At PGA West Dye Course, Troy Merritt and Josh Teater will begin on the first tee, and Andrew Novak and Matti Schmid will tee off on the 10th. At La Quinta Country Club, S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander will be the first pair to tee off, and Sam Ryder and Peter Malnati will start from the 10th tee.