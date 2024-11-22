WATCH: Adam Schenk’s dog Bunker has a field day at the RSM Classic

Adam Schenk was joined by a special member at the 2024 RSM Classic. He is playing at the Plantation course this week and is over with the first round. Following the Thursday round, Schenk was joined by his dog named Bunker on the course.

The PGA Tour’s X page uploaded a video of the dog rolling on the sand bunker, while Schenk practiced bunker shots. The post also carried a caption:

“Bunker playing in the bunker 🐶❤️Late night @TheRSMClassic practice with dad @ACSchenk1.”

Bunker was also present with Schenk at the John Deere Classic as his wife, Kourtney Schenk, asserted that Bunker was a lucky charm for Adam’s matches.

“Bunker is a good luck charm. Bunker is our kid right now. Goldens are the best. I think I would have 10,” Kourtney said, via PGA Tour.

Adam Schenk dropped two birdies on the front nine of the first round of the 2024 RSM Classic and three on the last nine. His total score was 71 at the end of the round.

Schenk's best finish of the 2024 season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he landed at T5. His last tournament was the World Wide Technology Championship, where he failed to make the cutline.

Who is Adam Schenk's wife, Kourtney Schenk? All you need to know about her

Adam Schenk got engaged to Kourtney in October 2018 at the Schenk Sod Farm. A year later, they got married in December 2019 in Vincennes. The pair share an adorable golden retriever. In April 2023, the couple had their first baby as well.

Kourtney supported Adam at the Valspar Championship and made headlines as she was eight months pregnant while she attended the tournament.

Golf on CBS’ X page uploaded the video of Kourtney and wrote:

“Adam Schenk's wife is a trooper 💪 Despite being 8 months pregnant, Kourtney Schenk is out following her husband during the final round @ValsparChamp.”

In the 2023 Valspar Championship, Schenk missed out on the trophy by one shot as his total was 9 under. The winner of the tournament was Taylor Moore.

Kourtney is the Vice President of the PGA Tour Wives Association by profession. She passed out of Indiana University Bloomington and got a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and sports communication.

Schenk's wife first worked as an account executive at Groupon and then as a digital advertising campaign specialist at Scripps Networks Interactive. Then, she worked for two years at LinkedIn as an associate media campaign manager and then as a media campaign manager. She worked at the Tesori Family Foundation from 2021 to 2024.

