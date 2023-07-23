Watch: Adam Scott makes a sensational shot from the bunker and straight into the hole at The Open 2023

During the final round of the Open Championship 2023, Adam Scott showcased his skills with an impressive shot from the bunker on the par-4 4th hole that went straight inside the hole for an early eagle.

Scott, who was at T57 ahead of the fourth round at Royal Liverpool, began the day with a bogey on the first hole. After playing two holes at par, it was time for the par-4, 366-yard fourth hole. He played a huge tee shot off the tee that covered 351 yards before landing inside the greenside bunker, just 14 yards short of the tee.

The 43-year-old took some time to adjust and then went on to play the shot. Nevertheless, he didn't need another stroke, as the ball traveled enough to drop inside the cup for an eagle.

The 2013 Masters winner went on to make three birdies and a pair of bogeys in the remaining holes and was at 2-under after 18 rounds. This was his first score in the 60s this week, as he aggregated at 2-over after 72 holes.

Since 2012, Scott has had two contrasting phases of results at the Open Championship. He made four straight top tens from 2012 to 2015, including a runner-up finish in 2012. However, since 2015, he has struggled to make it into the top 10, and in fact went on to miss the cut in 2019, his first missed cut at the Open since 2009.

Scott has been winless on the PGA Tour for over three years. His last victory came in the 2020 Genesis Invitational after beating Scott Brown, Kang Sung-hoon, and Matt Kuchar.

In the majors this season, Scott missed the cut at the US Open and finished T39 and T29 at the Masters and PGA Championship, respectively. He made 15 starts this season and has managed to finish in the top 10 three times, and his best result was a T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

How many titles has Adam Scott won in his career?

Adam Scott celebrates after his birdie putt on the second playoff hole, which saw him win the Green Jacket, during the final round of the 2013 Masters

Adam Scott has won 31 professional events on various tours so far. He has won 14 titles on the PGA Tour so far, including the 2013 Masters. He claimed his only major so far by beating Engel Cabrera in a playoff. Here are all the wins by Adam Scott:

2003: Deutsche Bank Championship

2004: The Players Championship, Booz Allen Classic

2006: The Tour Championship

2007: Shell Houston Open

2008: EDS Byron Nelson Championship

2010: Valero Texas Open

2011: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2013: Masters Tournament, The Barclays

2014: Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

2016: The Honda Classic

2016: WGC-Cadillac Championship

2020: Genesis Invitational

Here are the European Tour titles won by Adam Scott:

2001: Alfred Dunhill Championship

2002: Qatar Masters

2002: Diageo Scottish PGA Championship

2003: Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters

2005: Johnnie Walker Classic

2008: Commercialbank Qatar Masters (2)

2010: Barclays Singapore Open

2011: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2016: WGC-Cadillac Championship

2019: Australian PGA Championship