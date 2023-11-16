WATCH: Adrian Meronk, Robert MacIntyre, and 25 other DP World Tour golfers take on the keepy-uppy challenge

The 2023 DP World Tour season is coming to an end. The final event of the year, the DP World Tour Championship, kicks off on November 16, 2023. However, players like Adrian Meronk, Robert MacIntyre, and others have found a few minutes to relax before the event.

Adrian Meronk, Robert MacIntyre and 25 other DP World Tour pros took on a challenge known as "keepy-uppy," in which a line of players keep the ball in the air until the last person sends it away with a drive.

The 27 players took part in the challenge and showed signs of their exceptional quality. Adrian Meronk, third in the current DP World Tour ranking, started the challenge. Left-hander Robert MacIntyre delivered the drive shot. All players (except MacIntyre) used their pitching wedges to execute the shot.

In addition to Meronk and MacIntyre, Romain Langasque, Pablo Larrazabal, Alexander Biörk, Zander Lombard, Sami Valimaki, Jordan Smith, Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira participated in the challenge.

Completing the line-up were Connor Sime, Dan Hillier, Ewen Ferguson, Mike Browne, Antoine Rozner, Adrian Otaegui, Nathan Kimsey, Kurtis Barkley, Joost Luiten, Sebastian Söderberg, Jens Dantorp, Jeff Winther, Grant Forrest, Rasmus Hojgaard, Yannik Paul and Matt Wallace.

DP World Tour Championship field explored

The DP World Tour Championship will feature a field of 50 players. These are the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai list, which defines the most consistent pros of the season. The prize purse is $10 million, with $3 million going to the winner.

Three names stand out because they are three of the best players in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). They are, of course, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy led the Race to Dubai by more than 2,000 points and topped the DP World Tour money list. He also won three times during the season (two on the PGA Tour).

Jon Rahm was also at the top of his game. He won four PGA Tour events, including the Masters. He finished second in the Race to Dubai and on the money list.

Viktor Hovland, meanwhile, is one of the most accomplished players in world golf. He has won three PGA Tour events, including the TOUR Championship and the FedEx Cup.

However, these three stars are not the only ones shining in the field. Adrian Meronk was on a roll with three wins on the European circuit. Robert MacIntyre may not have won, but his performance was solid enough to get him into the Ryder Cup.

Other high-profile names in the field include Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee and Nicolaj Hojgaard, all with successful experiences on the PGA Tour.