Watch: After alcohol ban and closing gates for fans, footage now emerges of fans clashing at the WM Phoenix Open

The fan situation at the WM Phoenix Open is one that is well-documented. They are a distinct part of the experience of playing at this event, as it's one of the few events where fans are encouraged to be part of the atmosphere to perhaps make an impact. Regardless, it makes for a unique experience for the golfers.

However, things at the 2024 version of the event have spiraled a bit. The venue had to ultimately issue an alcohol ban so that things didn't get even worse. Fans can do whatever they want without alcohol, but rowdy sports fans and the beverages often provide bad results, and Waste Management didn't want that.

In the wake of that, footage surfaced of some fans who got into it with one another, and that lasted quite some time. A fight broke out in the crowds as the tournament raged on. Check it out below:

Four fans were fighting each other, and two of them tackled each other to the ground in a brutal display. Some tried to split them up and got entangled even further. Fans heckled them even further, with one providing some NSFW commands to the fighters to spur them on.

Eventually it was dispersed, but not before it made an impact. Those that weren't fighting anywhere in the area were nearby watching, recording and jeering at them. It was an all-around hectic moment at the PGA Tour tournament.

Fans have gotten into the WM Phoenix Open

The fans at the WM Phoenix Open have the chance to truly get into the event, more so than they do at any other tournament for the most part. Unfortunately, that has led to some negative outcomes this year.

Scottie Scheffler said beforehand that he's used to them heckling him as a two-time champion, but this has gone above and beyond that. There was an alcohol ban and a brawl.

Zach Johnson, US Ryder Cup captain, also got into it with some fans, pleading with them to be quiet on the course. Frustrations are high, evidently among both fans and golfers alike, as Waste Management attempts to finish through more adverse weather.