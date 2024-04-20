WATCH: Akshay Bhatia sets up an impressive eagle at the 2024 RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia hit an amazing eagle on the No. 15, 254-yard, 3-foot hole at the RBC Heritage 2024. In round two of the tournament, Bhatia hit four birdies at the Harbour Town Golf Links. He was paired at the tournament with Will Zalatoris to tee first at 8:15 AM.

Akshay Bhatia set up a birdie on holes No. 18, No. 16, No. 8, and No. 15 at the 2024 RBC Championship.

Bhatia entered the 2024 RBC Heritage after winning the Valero Texas Open 2024 with a birdie on the first extra hole, beating Denny McCarthy. He also finished in 35th place at the Augusta Masters 2024.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Akshay Bhatia's upcoming and previous appearances at the RBC Heritage

The par 71 measured 7,213 yards, which is 211 yards longer than the average Tour in the last 12 months. The Tour has witnessed an average course of 68.75 strokes per round and a score of -5 compared to par. He has scored more than an average of -4 per tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Bhatia finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances and finished with an average score of -12 the four times he made the cut.

RBC Heritage - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Bhatia will be playing a course of 7,213 yards. Last year he played an average course of 7,297 yards, which was longer than the course he will be playing this weekend. He has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his last five tournaments.

Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on Tour. Along with an average 1.622 strokes gained putting, he has an average of 8.873 strokes gained.

Participating in 11 tournaments, Bhatia has made the cut seven times. He collected 854 points, ranking 12th in the FedEx Cup standings with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation State.

Bhatia will look to complete his streak of five cuts by qualifying for the weekend. He had attended RBC Heritage last year but failed to make the cut with a score of +4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback