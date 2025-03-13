WATCH: Alejandro Tosti jumps in water to celebrate an ace on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

Alejandro Tosti jumped into the water after shooting an ace in the practice round of the 2025 Players Championship. The Players Championship will start on Thursday, March 13, at the TPC Sawgrass.

Ad

Before the tournament started, a practice round took place on Wednesday. In that round, Tosti took a shot on the 17th hole, and the ball dropped as a hole-in-one.

Following the incident, he started jumping on the greens, and was joined by his caddie in the act of glee. Then, as Tosti approached the corner of the greens, his caddie playfully pushed him into the water. After the achievement, the golfer spoke to the PGA Tour about his feelings. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I heard there was another hole-in-one earlier…and my caddie said, ‘You can use the slope,’ and I hit it in the slope and I was like, ‘No way this is going in.’ I look at my friend and the ball starts rolling back and just goes in the hole, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve been telling people that if I make it in the hole on 17, I’m going in the water, so I had to 100% go in the water, and I was so happy, and really cool to have that moment today.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before this event, Tosti also played at the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cutline.

When will Alejandro Tosti tee off for the first round of the 2025 Players Championship?

Alejandro Tosti, along with Isaiah Salinda and Aldrich Potgieter, will start at 9:41 am on the first tee. Before them, Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, and Rico Hoey will start at 9:30 am on the first tee. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will play with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:29 pm on the first tee. Here are all the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Players Championship:

Ad

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m.:- Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley, and C.T. Pan

7:51 a.m.:- Joel Dahmen, Chan Kim, and Patrick Rodgers

8:02 a.m.:- Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman, and Mark Hubbard

8:13 a.m.:- Rafael Campos, Gary Woodland, and Davis Riley

8:24 a.m.:- Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, and Matt McCarty

8:35 a.m.:- Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, and Corey Conners

8:46 a.m.:- Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris, and Matt Fitzpatrick

Ad

8:57 a.m.:- Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge, and Stephan Jaeger

9:08 a.m.:- Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:19 a.m.:- Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, and Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m.:- Nate Lashley, Rico Hoey, and Will Gordon

9:41 a.m.:- Alejandro Tosti, Aldrich Potgieter, and Isaiah Salinda

12:45 p.m.:- Doug Ghim, Sami Valimaki, and Ryan Fox

12:56 p.m.:- Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, and Charley Hoffman

1:07 p.m.:- Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, and Rasmus Højgaard

Ad

1:18 p.m.:- Harris English, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose

1:29 p.m.:- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler

1:40 p.m.:- Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Adam Scott

1:51 p.m.:- Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay

2:02 p.m.:- Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Kim

2:13 p.m.:- Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim, and Chris Gotterup

2:24 p.m.:- Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, and Matt Kuchar

Ad

2:35 p.m.:- Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, and Mac Meissner

2:46 p.m.:- Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, and Frankie Capan III

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m.:- Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, and David Lipsky

7:51 a.m.:- Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, and Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m.:- Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, and Alex Smalley

8:13 a.m.:- Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, and Brian Harman

8:24 a.m.:- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, and Justin Thomas

Ad

8:35 a.m.:- Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland

8:46 a.m.:- Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day

8:57 a.m.:- Thomas Detry, Nick Taylor, and Sepp Straka

9:08 a.m.:- J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, and Mackenzie Hughes

9:19 a.m.:- Chris Kirk, Luke List, and Adam Svensson

9:30 a.m.:- Bud Cauley, David Skinns, and Matti Schmid

9:41 a.m.:- Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, and Jesper Svensson

Ad

12:45 p.m.:- Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, and Ben Kohles

12:56 p.m.:- Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, and Max Greyserman

1:07 p.m.:- J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips, and Jacob Bridgeman

1:18 p.m.:- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, and Byeong Hun An

1:29 p.m.:- Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, and Kurt Kitayama

1:40 p.m.:- Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, and Camilo Villegas

1:51 p.m.:- Austin Eckroat, Taylor Moore, and Jake Knapp

Ad

2:02 p.m.:- Nico Echavarria, Erik van Rooyen, and Kevin Yu

2:13 p.m.:- Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young

2:24 p.m.:- K.H. Lee, Carson Young, and Patrick Fishburn

2:35 p.m.:- Trey Mullinax, Laurie Canter, and Ryo Hisatsune

2:46 p.m.:- Kris Ventura, Jackson Suber, and Kevin Roy

( All times in ET)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback