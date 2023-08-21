Watch: Alexa Pano gets special birthday wish at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational trophy presentation

Alexa Pano was greeted with a Happy Birthday song at the trophy presentation ceremony as she clinched her first professional title at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational on Sunday, August 20.

Pano shot a 6-under 66 in the final round at Galgorm & Castlerock Golf Club, creating a three-way tie with Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley at 8-under. Pano and Cowley birdied the first extra hole, and Henseleit was the first to bow out.

On the second playoff hole, both sank a par despite the 19-year-old hitting the tee shot into the trees. On the third extra hole, Pano two-putted for a birdie and edged Cowley out to lift her first-ever title.

After her victory, the announcer called Pano's name during the presentation ceremony, informing fans that it was her birthday as well. He soon began singing 'Happy Birthday' to the 19-year-old American, and fans also joined in to make the golfer's day memorable.

Expand Tweet

Speaking at the winner's press conference, Alexa Pano said that this was her best birthday so far.

She expressed:

"This is definitely the best birthday of all-time. I'm kind of a downer on my birthday usually, but this might change my mind."

I've been dreaming of this for so long" - Alexa Pano said ISPS Handa Women's Invitational 'exceeded' her expectations

After winning her maiden LPGA Tour title at the ISPS Handa Women's Invitational, Alexa Pano said her win was unreal and she was still trying to process it.

She said:

"I've been dreaming of this for so long, even just putts on the practice green saying, this is to win an LPGA event. To finally have that putt and have that opportunity, it just exceeded my expectations and it was so much fun."

The win at Galgorm Castle didn't come easy, as it took the Lake Worth Beach native three playoff holes to claim the title. The trio of Pano, Henseleit, and Cowley had to play the 18th hole three times more to get the result.

Pano, who earned her LPGA Tour card this year, expressed that she wasn't a fan of the 18th hole on the course. She was simply hoping for a solid swing to hit the center of the fairway, giving her a chance to make a birdie and secure a good position.

Prior to turning professional, Alexa Pano had a successful amateur career and set several records. She has achieved victory in the US Kids Golf World Championships five times throughout her career (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016), which stands as the joint most in the tournament's history.

Alexa Pano made her debut at the 2016 Yonex Ladies Open when she was just 11 years old, becoming the youngest player to participate in the LPGA of Japan Tour. Two years later, at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, she made her debut on the LPGA Tour. Additionally, she was a part of the US team for the Junior Ryder Cup that same year.

In 2019, Pano participated in her inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur and US Women's Open, making her the youngest golfer to compete in both events. Later in the same year, she was a member of the winning US team in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup.