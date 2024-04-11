Watch: All 5 hole-in-ones made during the Par-3 contest at Augusta

The par-3 contest at Augusta took place on Wednesday, ahead of the opening round of the Masters 2024. Rickie Fowler emerged as the winner at the 9-hole, par-27 course after shooting 5-under-22 to beat Sepp Straka, JT Poston, and amateur Santiago de la Fuente by two strokes.

While Fowler eventually emerged as the winner of the Par 3 contest, the day was highlighted by five other players who thrilled the fans with hole-in-ones. Sepp Straka, Lucas Glover, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, and Luke List were the players who hit an ace during the contest at Augusta.

Here's a look at all the five-hole-in-ones during the par-3 contest.

#1 Luke List

Luke List made the hole-in-one on the sixth hole at 140 yards. His tee shot landed on the left before quickly rolling on the gentle slope to the pin. It was not an unknown territory for List, as he has been an Augusta resident for five years.

#2 Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka made an ace during the par-3 contest for the second time in a row when he sent the ball into the hole on the 155-yard fifth hole. His tee shot landed just two feet away before rolling into the pin.

#3 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover's ace was arguably the best one on Wednesday. His tee shot on the 109-yard seventh hole was quite strong, as the ball landed several yards further from the hole, but it rolled back in the direction of the hole.

As the ball finally dropped in for an ace, the whole crowd erupted in huge roars and applause for Glover.

However, despite an ace, the six-time PGA Tour winner finished 3-over-30 in the Wednesday event.

#4 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland made his career's first hole-in-one on the 140-yard sixth hole. The ball bounced a couple of times on the green before rolling quickly toward the pin.

The 39-year-old golfer finished 3-under-24 at the par-3 contest.

#5 Viktor Hovland

Of all the aces that happened after the ball rolled back into the hole, Viktor Hovland's was the slowest one.

Hovland's tee shot landed a few feet away on the left of the hole after a couple of hops. The ball paused momentarily before rolling back to the hole quickly.

The 26-year-old Norwegian finished at 2-under-25 in the par-3 contest at Augusta.