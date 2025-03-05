WATCH: An emotional Justin Rose accepts the Arnie Award ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Justin Rose is the 2025 recipient of the Arnie Award, which is given to the player that Golf Digest believes exemplifies Arnold Palmer in giving back. Palmer's life and career were marked by that, and ahead of the tournament in his name, Rose received the award.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rose gave an emotional speech in the wake of his award, often struggling to get his words out clearly amid the rush of emotion. His voice broke on occasion as he accepted the award he called "a huge honor."

Rose, who got a sponsor's exemption into the field at this weekend's Signature Event, said via Golf Digest:

“I know that there's been so many people before me who have given so much to the game. So this is a huge honor. Anytime you're associated with Mr. Palmer, it's just something incredibly special and a great reminder for me to continue to go about things the right way as he embodied his whole career."

Ad

Rose went on to say there was no "crowning moment" where he thought service is what he wanted to do, he has just always considered golf a perfect vessel for it. He added that there are so many "good role models in the game of golf" that showed him the way forward.

The English golfer noted:

“I haven't invented this model by any means. And just like I said, [learning] through gratitude. And then I think having a great partner in Kate, she's been unbelievable."

Ad

He does believe that his wife Kate has long had the vision to give back and believes she deserves more credit for this award than he does. Her name is also first on the foundation.

Justin Rose reflects on Arnold Palmer's impact

When asked about Arnold Palmer's enduring impact on people, both in and out of golf, Justin Rose had one word: respect. He believes that defined the legendary golfer on and off the course with the PGA Tour.

Ad

Justin Rose recalls Arnold Palmer fondly (Image via Getty)

Via Golf Digest, he expounded and said that he knew this despite missing out on playing with and against him:

Ad

“Even on the back end, you could just tell exactly what he stood for, what he meant, and how he treated people, how he treated me. The few interactions I have had with him were all memorable. I think that's the most amazing thing."

Justin Rose had only a few moments of interaction with Palmer during his life, but they remain crystal clear in his mind. He recalled Palmer being engaged and giving of his energy, and he's certain that the legendary golfer was like that with everyone and that they all have a similarly fond recollection of those encounters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback