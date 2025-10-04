WATCH: Andy Murray gets heckled by a dog at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025

Tennis legend Andy Murray was heckled by a dog at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025. The former British tennis star is known for his love for the game of golf, and after retiring from tennis, he is often seen playing the sport.This week, Murray teamed up with professional golfer Eddie Pepperell for the DP World Tour event, which is scheduled from October 2 to 5. From the tournament, on Saturday, Flushing It Golf shared a hilarious video of the tennis star on X.In the clip, Andy Murray donned a red long-sleeve t-shirt paired with black pants and a matching jacket. He took his shot, and as he hit the ball with a driver, a dog barked, leaving everyone in laughter. Sharing the post, Flushing it Golf wrote:&quot;The crowd heckles at the Dunhill Links are slightly different to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage last week!&quot;This week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, several professional golfers and amateur players caught the attention. Aside from Andy Murray, former cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, and Mark Nicholas are playing this week alongside professionals. Michael Douglas and Ronan Keating also teed up in the event.However, the tournament was affected by the weather as the second round was suspended on Friday, October 3.Robert MacIntyre shares a hilarious post featuring Andy MurrayAndy Murray and his team partner Eddie Pepperell teed up alongside Robert MacIntyre and his partner Brett Overman for the second round of the event on Friday. The tournament was affected by the weather, following which the Scottish golfer shared a post on his Instagram account with a hilarious caption.MacIntyre shared a picture with Murray and in the caption wrote:&quot;Can’t close the roof here @andymurray&quot;Robert MacIntyre shone in the pro event of the tournament. He was tied for the lead with Richard Sterne after two rounds. He started his outing with an opening round of 66, followed by the next round of 66, to settle at 12-under.Speaking of his performance, on Friday, MacIntyre said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;Probably October 2023 I think it was when it was worse than that. Just golfed the ball really well. Thought I controlled my flights really well. It's difficult when it gets this windy.&quot;It hard to hit the ball good with the wind. So I was having to try and fight the wind on certain holes and wasn't comfortable. But I made some beautiful shots. Yeah, putted solidly in the wind,&quot; he added.Andy Murray and Eddie Pepperell are tied for 26th place in the Pro-Am event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. They settled at 15-under after two rounds. MacIntyre and Overman also tied for 26th place.