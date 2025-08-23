WATCH: Angel Hidalgo makes rare slam dunk ace at the British Masters

Angel Hidalgo lit up the third round of the Betfred British Masters with a spectacular slam dunk hole-in-one at The Belfry on Saturday. This marked the second hole-in-one of the tournament.The DP World Tour shared this in an X post on August 23. They shared a video clip of this moment alongside a caption that read:“SLAM DUNK HOLE-IN-ONE!! @Angel_Hidalgo7 makes the second ace of the week in style! #BetfredBritishMasters”. TAngel Hidalgo had opened his round steadily with six consecutive pars before arriving at the par-three seventh hole. Using an eight iron from 156 yards, he sent his tee shot over the water, and the ball flew directly into the cup without a bounce. Hidalgo raised his arms in celebration before repairing the damage on the green after retrieving the ball.This was the 22nd hole-in-one of the DP World Tour season, which continued a remarkable run at the British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. Earlier in the week, Ben Schmidt struck an ace at the par-three 14th hole during Thursday’s opening round. His shot prompted Betfred to donate £50,000 to Guide Dogs, the event’s official charity partner.Writing this, Hidalgo's third round is underway. Let's look at his performance at the British Masters in detail.How did Angel Hidalgo perform in the second round of the British Masters?Angel Hidalgo kicked off this event with a first-round 71. For the second round, he carded a 71 at The Belfry, finishing 1-under par. He got off to a hot start on the front nine, rolling in birdies at the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th before giving one back with a bogey at the 6th. That sent him out in 34, two under.On the back nine, Hidalgo dropped a shot on 15, then found a late eagle on 17. A closing double bogey at 18 hurt him, and he signed for a 37 coming in. Overall, it was a round of ups and downs, highlighted by a fast start but slowed by late mistakes. His 71 left him 1-under par for the day. Here's a hole-by-hole look at Angel Hidalgo's second round at the British Masters:Round 2:Hole 1 (par 4) - 4Hole 2 (par 4) - 3Hole 3 (par 5) - 4Hole 4 (par 4) - 3Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 4) - 5Hole 7 (par 3) - 3Hole 8 (par 4) - 4Hole 9 (par 4) - 4Hole 10 (par 4) - 4Hole 11 (par 4) - 4Hole 12 (par 3) - 4Hole 13 (par 4) - 4Hole 14 (par 3) - 3Hole 15 (par 5) - 5Hole 16 (par 4) - 4Hole 17 (par 5) - 3Hole 18 (par 4) - 6Total: 71