WATCH: Anthony Kim misses impressive ace by inches at LIV Golf Singapore

Anthony Kim missed an ace by inches at LIV Golf’s latest stop, the LIV Golf Singapore. This week, the LIV Golf Singapore is taking place at the Sentosa Golf Club, and the tournament's first round took place on Thursday (March 13).

In that round, Kim took a shot on the greens, aiming for a hole-in-one, but the ball landed beyond the hole. The video of the same was uploaded by an X page called Red Harrington, and the poster also wrote a caption that read:

“Almost an AK ace! A knock in birdie for @AnthonyKim_Golf on #8 after starting with 3 bogeys should a bit! @livgolf_league.”

Kim tied at T39 after the first round of the LIV Golf Singapore. He shot one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine to finish at 1 over 68.

LIV Kim played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong before this and he had a tough start there. He finished with an even-par 210 in that tournament. Reflecting on the same, he shared it on social media as well. He wrote on Instagram:

“Ruff start @livgolf_league Hong Kong but started 2 find a little form on the back nine of RD 2 & 3. Ofc disappointed in the scores but i accomplished 1 of my goals 2 start the week which was 2 maintain a positive attitude which I didn’t do in the 1st 2 events. Looking 4ward 2 Singapore. I know gr8 golf is around the corner & I couldn’t be more thankful 2 B w my family @emilybstanley & BELLA & all the experiences this journey has provided. When I started golf again I knew it wasn’t gonna B easy but the mindset doesn’t change 1% better!!! SOBER is DOPE.”

Kim also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he landed at T51 and T49 after scoring 10 over 226 and even-par 216, respectively.

How did Anthony Kim play in the 2024 season?

Anthony Kim's first tournament in 2024 was at the LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished at T53, and his best finish was at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, where he finished at T36. Kim’s last 2024 LIV event was the LIV Golf Chicago, where he finished at T42.

Here is a list of Anthony Kim's 2024 tournaments in the LIV Golf league:

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T53

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T50

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T53

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T54

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T52

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T48

LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove: T46

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T49

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T46

LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White Course: T36

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T42

