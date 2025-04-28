WATCH: Ariya Jutanugarn's nightmare stub that lost the Chevron Championship 2025

Ariya Jutanugarn's mistake on the final 72nd hole of the 2025 Chevron Championship cost her the title. She was very close to winning the third Major of her career on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Ariya Jutanugarn had the lead in the game until the very last hole. However, on the final hole of the fourth round, she struggled with her game, and a mishit left her settling in a five-way tie for the lead. She tried to hit the ball from the grass stands, but it just moved three inches, and she ended up making a bogey on the hole.

Check out the brutal shot of Ariya Jutanugarn, which cost her the Chevron Championship title:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ariya Jutanugarn headed into a playoff with Mao Saigo, Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, and Lindy Duncan, where the Japanese golfer registered a victory with a birdie. Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Duncan, and Jutanugarn all tied for second place.

Jutanugarn was seeking to break her four-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour, but unfortunately, it was not her day. She last won on the LPGA Tour in 2021 at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, where she defeated Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura by three strokes. She has also won two major titles in her career, including the 2016 Women's British Open and the 2018 US Women's Open.

Ad

Ariya Jutanugarn reflects on her performance at the Chevron Championship 2025

Jutanugarn came to compete at the Chevron Championship after her T3 finish in her last outing at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, but things did not turn in her favor, and she lost the Major championship. She started the outing at the first women's Major of the year with a solid round of 68 and then carded the next three rounds of 72, 70, and 71.

Ad

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, she talked about her performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"The front nine was very solid especially with the eagle, but back nine just couple mistakes on par-5 that I made; two bogeys. But I did really well for the rest of the tournament or all, and I'm very happy. Just beyond my expectation."

Ad

Ariya Jutanugarn made her debut at the Chevron Championship in 2011 as an amateur. She finished in T25 place in that year, followed by T22 in 2012. Some of her finishes at the Chevron Championship included solo fourth in 2016, T8 in 2017, and T4 in 2018.

Last year, she had a tough time on the greens at the Major, and she missed the cut. So far, the Thai golfer has played in the Chevron Championship 11 times and made the cut in ten. She has two finishes in the top 5 at the Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More