The atmosphere at the WM Phoenix Open attracts a terrific fan base. During the second round of the tournament, February 7, beer guys arrived on the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open. People welcomed them with a standing ovation.

Nuclr Golf shared a video of the incident from the WM Phoenix Open on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption:

"PARTY TIME — Beer arrived to a standing ovation at the stadium hole this morning (8:51AM)"

The WM Phoenix Open is a regular PGA Tour event, featuring a full-size field. Scottie Scheffler is also playing this week. Ahead of the start of the tournament during a press conference on February 5, the world No. 1 opened up about playing at TPC Scottsdale. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's a lot of fun. I think it's a unique test because not only are you battling the golf course, but there can be a pretty hectic crowd out there. I think it's a lot of fun. It's something we don't see as much throughout the year, but it's really fun to come here and experience it.

"It's one of my favorite tournaments of the year. Obviously I have some good memories here getting my first win in 2022, so it's fun to be back," he added.

The WM Phoenix Open had its second round on Friday, February 7, but was suspended due to darkness.

Beer flies as Emiliano Grillo sinks an ace at WM Phoenix Open 2025

In the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open on Friday, February 7, Emiliano Grillo captivated the attention of his fans with his remarkable ace on the 16th hole. On this par-3, 155-yard hole, the Argentine made a hole-in-one, and later, fans in the grandstand sent beer and drinks onto the 16th hole, celebrating his shot.

Speaking about the incredible shot, Grillo said (via AP News):

“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge. It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from (155 yards). Just the crowd went nuts, so did I.”

However, it created a massive mess at the venue, and officials took some time to clean up the mess before the next group could tee it up on the hole.

Following the semi-finished second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Thomas Detry took the lead in the game at 12-under. Meanwhile, Alex Smalley and Michael Kim tied for second place at 10-under. The PGA Tour event is a four-day event and will have its finale on Sunday, February 9.

