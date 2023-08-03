Watch: Ben Griffin hilariously impersonates DJ Khaled and replicates his ‘let’s go golfing’ moment at Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin had a bit of pre-first-round fun at the Wyndham Championship by attempting to mimic DJ Khaled's signature phrases.

Griffin, currently ranked 68th in the FedEx Cup standings, is participating at Sedgefield Country Club for the PGA Tour's final event of the regular season.

The PGA Tour shared a video on Twitter in which Griffin playfully utters some of DJ Khaled's familiar phrases.

He begins with:

"Let's go golfing."

He then adds:

"Bring out the whole ocean."

He wraps up by sharing an inspirational quote from Khaled:

"Life is like Roblox. Don't let anything stop you."

DJ Khaled is a big golf fanatic and is often seen playing in his free time. The Ryder Cup had recently announced a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which picked DJ Khaled as the brand ambassador.

When will Ben Griffin tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The 27-year-old golfer is paired with Carson Young and Austin Eckroat for the first two rounds of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The trio will tee off on Thursday, August 3, at 12:27 p.m. ET for the first round of the tournament.

Griffin is currently 68th in the FedExCup Playoffs standings and is expected to make a cut this week. As per the PGA Tour’s simulations, the golfer has a Playoff probability of 94.6%.

The North Carolina native has made 19 cuts in 29 starts this season and his T3 finish at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship has been his best performance in 2022-23. If we talk about recent form, he is coming to Sedgefield after a T20 finish at last week's 3M Open. Prior to that, he missed two back-to-back cuts.

Here's a look at Griffin's performance this season:

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T24

Shriners Children's Open: T60

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T3

World Wide Technology Championship: T59

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T16

The RSM Classic: T29

Sony Open in Hawaii: T12

The American Express: T32

Farmers Insurance Open: T31

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

The Honda Classic: T21

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T14

THE PLAYERS Championship: T35

Valspar Championship: T45

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Valero Texas Open: CUT

RBC Heritage: T31

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T52

The Memorial Tournament: CUT

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T33

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: T20

To secure his birth in the playoffs, Griffin will need a good finish at the final event of the regular season.

Carson Young has made just 13 cuts this season, and his only top-10 finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he ended up in joint third place. In his last five starts, he has made three cuts and had a T15 finish at the Travelers Championship. He missed the cut at the 3M Open and currently sits at 108th in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Austin Eckroat has had some impressive performances in his debut PGA Tour season. He finished runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson and finished T10 at the US Open after a final-day 65. Currently ranked 70th in the FedEx Cup standings, a good week at Sedgefield can ensure his debut in the Playoffs.