WATCH: Ben Schmidt makes hole-in-one to prompt a $67,000 charity donation

Ben Schmidt has produced one of the standout moments at the Betfred British Masters when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th hole. His first round shot not only drew cheers from the crowd but also unlocked a major charitable contribution.As part of a special pledge, tournament sponsor Betfred had promised to donate £50,000 to the DP World Tour’s official charity partner, Guide Dogs, for every ace recorded during the week. Schmidt’s pinpoint strike ensured that the commitment was fulfilled, with the funds now set to support the work of the charity.The DP World Tour highlighted the moment in a post on X, sharing it on August 21. The caption of the post read:&quot;🚨HOLE-IN-ONE🚨&quot;Ben Schmidt aces the 14th, prompting a £50,000 donation from Betfred to Official Charity Partner Guide Dogs. #BetfredBritishMasters&quot;The video showed Ben Schmidt receiving congratulations on the tee while the signage behind him displayed the “Hole in One Challenge” with the £50,000 prize marked.Guide Dogs, a registered UK charity, provides vital services for people living with sight loss, including training guide dogs and offering mobility support. The donation generated by Ben Schmidt’s ace will directly contribute to these programs, adding meaningful impact to his on-course success. How did Ben Schmidt perform at the first round of the Betfred British Masters?Before entering the Betfred British Masters, Ben Schmidt secured a T3 at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship. This event recently concluded, and Marco Penge narrowly won it. For his efforts, Penge took home $467,500. Schmidt, who finished third, secured $173 250. He began this tournament by scoring 69 in the first round. He followed it up with rounds of 71, 64, and a final round of 68.At the Betfred British Masters, Schmidt impressed early by shooting a hole-in-one in the first round of the Betfred British Masters. His round featured four birdies, one eagle, two bogies, and one double bogey. Schmidt shot a first-round 70. Here's a hole-by-hole look at Ben Schmidt's first round:Round 1:Hole 1 (par 4) - 3Hole 2 (par 4) - 4Hole 3 (par 5) - 5Hole 4 (par 4) - 4Hole 5 (par 4) - 5Hole 6 (par 4) - 4Hole 7 (par 3) - 3Hole 8 (par 4) - 5Hole 9 (par 4) - 5Hole 10 (par 4) - 3Hole 11 (par 4) - 4Hole 12 (par 3) - 5Hole 13 (par 4) - 4Hole 14 (par 3) - 1Hole 15 (par 5) - 5Hole 16 (par 4) - 4Hole 17 (par 5) - 4Hole 18 (par 4) - 4Total: 70