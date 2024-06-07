WATCH: Bob Does Sports’ Robby Berger makes hole-in-one, gives a memorable celebration

Bob Does Sports' Robby Berger made a hole-in-one out of nowhere and then celebrated wildly post-achievement. The clip received a lot of attention on social media, garnering over a million views.

Berger is known for making golf-related entertaining content on his YouTube channel, 'Bob Does Sports,' which has over 750K subscribers. While he hosts the channel, he is often accompanied by Bobby Fairways, Joey Coldcuts, and Fat Perez in his videos. This time, they were all present to witness this 'historic' moment.

In their latest video, Robby Berger and his friends went to PGA National, where they played a round. The par-3, 147-yard hole was designated as a salami hole. This meant that they had to eat the pack of salami before the end of this hole. Before teeing off, Berger said that he would 'bang' salami after the shot.

Trending

The shot was quite impressive, as it landed just a foot or two before the hole and soon went inside. As soon as the ball went in, everyone, including Berger, lost their calm and started celebrating wildly. Bob ran around the course, hugged his friends, removed his shirt, fell while running, and then also ate a piece of salami. Here's the clip.

Expand Tweet

Is Robby Berger of 'Bob Does Sports' dating Paige Spiranac?

As of now, Robby Berger is not dating Paige Spiranac. The rumors started when Paige Spiranac joined him in one of the videos of 'Bob Does Sports'. Both of them played a round of golf with each other while having a chat in between.

However, more than the game, the chemistry between the two became the talk on social media. Both Berger and Spiranac were flirting with each other constantly during the clip, after which golf fans started shipping the two.

Paige Spiranac got married to athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018, but both parted ways in 2022. As for Bob, he was dating influencer Lauren Pacheco, but the relationship ended in 2021.