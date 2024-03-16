Watch: Brandon Wu misses an albatross by inches at The Players Championship 2024

On Friday, Brandon Wu missed a slam dunk by a few inches in the second round of the Players Championship.

After shooting a 3-over 75 in the opening round, Wu started the second round well and was 1-under ahead of par 5, hole 16, the seventh hole of the day. He made a great tee shot, with the ball landing 277 yards away in the right fairway.

The approach shot was no less powerful, as the ball covered a distance of nearly 233 yards before stopping nine feet away from the hole after hitting the flagpole. Here's the video:

Only six players have made an albatross at the TPC Sawgrass. Russell Henley, who achieved this feat two years ago, was the last player to do so. Shane Lowry, who made a double eagle at the American Express, is the last one to do so on the PGA Tour.

After missing the chance to make a rare albatross, Wu settled for an eagle on Hole 16. Although he quickly reached 3-under, he lost momentum and made back-to-back bogeys on holes 18 and 1. He recorded two birdies and another bogey on the back nine, finishing with a 70 and missing the cut by two strokes. This was his fourth missed cut of the season.

The cutline was 1-under after 36 holes, and players who finished below T55 had to bow out early. Big names like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Will Zalatoris were among those who missed the cut at the TPC Sawgrass.

Wyndham Clark is leading the Players Championship after two rounds. He shot back to back 65 to aggregate at 14-under after 36 holes. Nick Taylor and Xander Schauffele were four strokes behind after carding 68 and 69, respectively.

Matt Fitzpatrick (66) and Maverick McNealy (67) were tied for fourth at five strokes back, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is sixth in a four-way tie.

How has Brandon Wu performed in the PGA Tour 2024 season so far?

Brandon Wu has had mixed performances this season. He has missed four cuts in eight starts, while the T13 finish at the Mexico Open is his best result so far.

Here's a look at Brandon Wu's performance on the PGA Tour this season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T18

The American Express: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T47

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T13

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT

Puerto Rico Open: T42

The Players Championship: CUT