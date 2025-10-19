Brian Harman had a terrible start to his game in the third round of the 2025 DP World India. The American golfer made the cut after two rounds but struggled on the first tee hole of the third round.Despite playing three provisional balls on the hole, he ended up making a bogey on it. The DP World Tour had shared a video of the unfortunate bogey on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;Brian Harman hit 3 balls off the 1st tee and still made bogey&quot;Although Brian Harman had a tough time starting the round, he improved as the round progressed. He made a birdie on the fourth hole and on the back nine added three more birdies and a bogey for a round of 2-under.In the post-round press conference, Harman was asked about the bogey, and he said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I hit some great shots. A three-putt on 8, missed fairway on 9, missed fairway on 10, stuff that I've been doing a little bit better the first couple days. I might take a few chances tomorrow and try to execute and try to get off to a little better start.&quot;The tournament is heading for the last final, scheduled for Sunday, October 19. After three rounds, Keita Nakajima took the lead in the game, while Tommy Fleetwood settled in second place.Brian Harman opens up about his performance at the DP World India ChampionshipDespite having an unfortunate bogey on the first tee hole on Saturday, Brian Harman played a round of 70 and settled in a tie for fourth place. He opened up about his performance in the post-round press conference. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's kind of the rub of this place. I feel like trying to press it turned out to be the wrong decision because it ended up -- my provisional, hit 5 and made birdie. Tried to change my tactics a little bit. I've been playing really aggressively.&quot;It's a 50/50 ball; it's one of those where if I pull it off and hit 6-iron then (indiscernible) set the tone for the day, and when you don't pull it off, it kind of puts you in a bad place, and that's kind of what happened,&quot; he added.Harman had earlier this year won the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour and is looking forward to a win this week on the DP World Tour events. He is in contention, but Sunday had a tough start.He ended up making a double bogey on the first hole of the final round and slipped down 13 spots on the leaderboard. At the time of writing, he is tied for 17th place.