Watch: Brian Harman’s unbelievable close near-hole-out at The Open Championship 2023

Brian Harman is on a hot birdie-making streak on the second day of the Open Championship. In the ten holes played so far, Harman has sunk four birdies, all of which came back to back from holes 2 to 5.

Harman, who made his eighth start at the Open Championship on Thursday, July 20, carded a 4-under 67 to finish the day at T4. He carried forward his first-round momentum on Friday and started displaying his intentions from the start.

After making a hat trick of birdies, Harman was on the par-5, 528-yard fifth hole. His first shot went 260 yards to the fairway. The second shot landed in the rough, 32 yards away from the cup. His third shot was a low chip that had enough power to land the ball just a few inches away from the cup. The fans at Royal Liverpool applauded the 36-year-old golfer for his incredible precision.

Brian Harman now leads by three.



theopen.com/leaderboard pic.twitter.com/v2SaKMOOIc The birdie streak continues.Brian Harman now leads by three.

Harman has finished the first half of the second round and is at 8-under, leading Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood by three strokes. However, they have yet to tee off in the second round of the Open Championship. Emiliano Grillo, who also shared the first-round lead, is through 11 holes on day 2 but has slipped four spots as of now.

Harman entered the Open Championship after a T12 finish at the Scottish Open last week. He has been in great form recently and finished in the top 10 in two of his last three starts. His first round at Royal Liverpool also included five birdies and just a single bogey. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his momentum over the next two days as well.

How has Brian Harman performed in the 2022-23 season?

Brian Harman was runner-up at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Brian Harman started the year with mediocre performances, but it seems he has found his rhythm over the past few weeks. Since the Masters, he has had three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship, where he fell short by three strokes.

This season, the two-time PGA Tour winner has made 15 cuts in 23 starts. Although he didn't secure a win, he came close three times at Travelers, the World Wide Technology Championship 2022, and the RSM Classic 2022. He has made 10 top-25 finishes and currently sits at 18th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here are Brian Harman's results in the 2022–23 season:

Shriners Children's Open: T15

The CJ Cup in South Carolina: T23

World Wide Technology Championship: 2

The RSM Classic: T2

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T16

Sony Open in Hawaii: T32

The American Express: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T44

Valspar Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Masters Tournament: CUT

RBC Heritage: T7

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T29

The Memorial Tournament: CUT

U.S. Open: T43

Travelers Championship: T2

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T9

Genesis Scottish Open: T12