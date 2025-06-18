WATCH: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Charles Barkley attend Stanley Cup Final 2025

Following the US Open 2025, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson took some time off the golf course. The duo attended Match 6 of the Stanley Cup Final 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, and were among the many notables present at the game.

Both Koepka and Johnson were part of the LIV contingent at the US Open last week. While Johnson once again missed the cut, Koepka posted a decent T12 finish at Oakmont.

On Tuesday, Sportsnet shared a clip where notables like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were present at Amerant Bank Arena. Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky and NBA legend Charles Barkley were also in attendance to witness the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers finale.

For the uninitiated, Koepka has been a huge Panthers fan and is often seen cheering for his favorite team. Over the last couple of years, he was also involved in playful jibes with the team's defenseman, Aaron Ekblad.

Speaking of the Stanley Cup, the Panthers successfully defended their title by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday. For the uninitiated, the Oilers needed a win on Tuesday to stay alive in the best-of-seven finale.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was the star of the game, making 28 saves, while Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal to help the Panthers win the sixth game and clinch the series 4-2.

With this win, the Panthers have become the first team since Tampa Bay in 2021–22 to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

What's next for Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson?

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are currently on a two-week break and will not be in action until the end of June. The duo will next be seen at LIV Golf Dallas, which is scheduled to be played from June 27 to June 29 at Maridoe Golf Club.

Both Koepka and Johnson have struggled in 2025 and have had mixed results so far. While Johnson has three top-10 finishes in eight starts, Koepka has managed a couple, but both have struggled to secure a win.

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's results in the 2025 season:

LIV Golf Riyadh – T33

– T33 LIV Golf Adelaide – T7

– T7 LIV Golf Hong Kong – T35

– T35 LIV Golf Singapore – 2

– 2 LIV Golf Miami – T18

– T18 LIV Golf Mexico City – T30

– T30 LIV Golf Korea – T17

– T17 LIV Golf Virginia – T33

Here's a look at Dustin Johnson's performance this season:

LIV Golf Riyadh – T44

– T44 LIV Golf Adelaide – T31

– T31 LIV Golf Hong Kong – 54

– 54 LIV Golf Singapore – T5

– T5 LIV Golf Miami – T27

– T27 LIV Golf Mexico City – T7

– T7 LIV Golf Korea – T34

– T34 LIV Golf Virginia – T10

