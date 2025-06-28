WATCH: Brooks Koepka smashes tee box marker moments before LIV Golf Dallas 2025 WD

On Friday, June 27, Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw from the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 due to injury. The frustration of his struggles was visible in his actions as he was spotted smashing his club on the ground as well as the tee box marker before eventually pulling out.

Brooks Koepka entered the Maridoe Golf Club on Friday in pursuit of his sixth LIV Golf title. He began from the second tee with a birdie, but the day didn’t proceed as he had hoped. He managed to play just eight holes and was six-over before withdrawing, citing injury.

During the opening round of LIV Golf Dallas, the five-time major champion was captured smashing the tee box marker. Here's the video:

For the remainder of the round, Brooks Koepka was replaced by Luis Carrera, who played 10 holes at 3-over in his debut start on the Saudi-backed circuit. Notably, the star golfer could return for the final two rounds if he feels well enough. His scores will only count toward the team total and not in the individual standings.

Speaking of the LIV Golf Dallas, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner took the early lead after firing 5-under 67 on Friday. They have a one-shot advantage over Jon Rahm, who carded a 68. Abraham Ancer was two strokes back at solo fourth, while Dustin Johnson and Anirban Lahiri were at T5 alongside Graeme McDowell, David Puig, and Richard Bland.

Here's a leaderboard for LIV Golf Dallas after Day 1:

T1. Patrick Reed: -5

T1. Harold Varner III: -5

3. Jon Rahm: -4

4. Abraham Ancer: -3

T5. Graeme McDowell: -2

T5. Richard Bland: -2

T5. Dustin Johnson: -2

T5. Anirban Lahiri: -2

T5. David Puig: -2

T10. Paul Casey: -1

T10. Louis Oosthuizen: -1

T10. Tom McKibbin: -1

Brooks Koepka and Luis Carrera's hole-by-hole scorecard at LIV Golf Dallas, Round 1 explored:

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka and Luis Carrera's hole-by-hole scorecard at LIV Golf Dallas, Day 1:

Hole 1, par 4: Birdie

Hole 2, par 5: Par

Hole 3, par 3: Par

Hole 4, par 4: Par

Hole 5, par 4: Triple Bogey

Hole 6, par 4: Par

Hole 7, par 5: Triple Bogey

Hole 8, par 3: Par

Hole 9, par 4: Bogey

Hole 10, par 4: Bogey

Hole 11, par 3: Par

Hole 12, par 4: Par

Hole 13, par 5: Bogey

Hole 14, par 3: Par

Hole 15, par 4: Bogey

Hole 16, par 4: Double Bogey

Hole 17, par 5: Birdie

Hole 18, par 4: Par

Total: 81 (+9)

