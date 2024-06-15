WATCH: Brooks Koepka struggles with putting during practice at the US Open 2024

After starting well at the 2024 US Open, Brooks Koepka found it difficult to regain his rhythm in the latter half of his first round and Friday's play. This struggle was also evident during his practice ahead of the second round.

On Friday, June 14, Koepka entered the second round of the US Open at T16, just five shots behind the lead. However, he struggled severely on Friday, carding a 5-over 75. His round included just one birdie, three bogeys, and a double bogey. Despite this decline, he made the cut at 5-under, which was the cutline.

From the practice itself, it was evident that the five-time Major champion was facing some difficulties. Flushing It shared a clip on X, showing him practicing his putts ahead of the second round.

In his first attempt, the ball veered to the left of the hole. Then he tried again after lining up his putt for a few more seconds. This time, the ball lipped out of the hole.

Brooks Koepka had started the week on a great note, as he was once leading at Pinehurst after 13 holes. Until the par-4 13th, he had yet to make a bogey in the first round and had already picked up three birdies. However, things went downhill from there, and he made three bogeys on the next four holes.

Brooks Koepka still has 36 more holes to recover, but it will be an uphill task to return to contention. Ludvig Aberg, who shot 69 in the second round to take the lead, is 10 strokes ahead of him after 36 holes.

Besides Koepka, seven more LIV Golf professionals have made the cut. Bryson DeChambeau is yet again leading the pack and is at 4-under after two rounds. Tyrrell Hatton is tied for ninth, while veteran Sergio Garcia is placed in T16.

When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the US Open 2024 on Saturday?

Brooks Koepka is paired with Francesco Molinari for the third round of the US Open. The duo will be the second group to tee off, beginning their round at Pinehurst No. 2 on Saturday, June 15, at 8:55 am ET from the first tee.

Ryan Fox and Sahith Theegala will tee off at 8:44 am ET as the first pair to begin their round on Saturday. Leader Ludvig Aberg will begin his round with Bryson DeChambeau at 3:35 pm ET. Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry, who are also tied for second, will tee off at 3:24 pm ET.

Rory McIlroy, who slipped to solo fifth on Friday, is grouped with Tony Finau. The duo will begin their round at 3:13 pm ET.

