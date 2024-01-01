Watch: Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims ring in the New Year in raunchy fashion

The New Year's Eve celebration of Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims had very particular characteristics. Both participated in a party where they were seen enjoying themselves in their own style.

At one point during the party, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims were captured on video as they danced effusively. Koepka held pyrotechnic devices in front of the breasts of his wife, who was only wearing a skimpy top.

Expand Tweet

The video was originally posted on Brooks Koepka's official Instagram account. Its repost on X (formerly Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF reached 225,000 views in just two hours.

Jena Sims was Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. She subsequently pursued a career in acting that led her to star in several (low profile) films for both film and television.

Her career includes titles such as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012) and Sharknado 5, Global Swarming (2017). Sims has also made appearances as a model.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka tied the knot in 2022. The two have a son, Crew, born in July 2023.

What the 2023 season was like for Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka had an excellent season in 2023, with the highlight being the fifth Major win of his career. In fact, it was a great year for Koepka at the Majors, as he finished in the Top 20 in three of the four.

He won the PGA Championship, finished T2 at The Masters and T17 at the US Open. Koepka made the cut at The Open Championship, although he couldn't make it past T64.

As for LIV Golf, Koepka finished third in the 2023 individual standings, thanks to two victories (Orlando and Jeddah) and three other top 10s (Singapore, Tulsa and Andalucia).

In the team tournament, the Smash GC, with Koepka as the captain, finished eighth in the final standing. The team's best result was second place in Orlando, with five other Top 8s in the season.

Koepka's earnings for his results in the four Majors amounted to $5,057,192, while his LIV Golf regular season earnings earned him $17,495,833. His earnings for his eighth place finish at the Teams Championship amounted to $250,000.

These amounts add up to $22,803,025, making Brooks Koepka one of the top-performing professional golfers during the 2023 season.