WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau almost makes an ace over his mansion on ninth day of trying

Bryson DeChambeau came very close to making an ace over his Dallas mansion on his ninth day. The self-imposed quest by the "mad scientist" of golf has captivated fans worldwide and generated buzz since the first day.

On Thursday, the LIV Golfer attempted his ninth attempt for hole-in-one where he aimed to hit a shot from his driveway over his glass-walled home to land in his backyard green. Each day, DeChambeau opts for as many shots as the corresponding day of the challenge i.e., nine shots on the ninth day.

While documenting his ninth latest attempt, DeChambeau was dressed in a black shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes, and a beige cap. He captioned his Instagram post:

"OH MY"

At the beginning of the video, he reiterated the lone rule of his challenge. He said:

"This is day 10 of trying to make a hole-in-one over my house. Since it's day 10, you know the deal, I get 10 shots."

DeChambeau seemed enthusiastic as he urged his asked his viewers:

"Are you ready? You better be. This is the day."

His very first shot of the day landed just a few inches from the hole. the 2-time Major champion's next few shots landed a few feet away from the hole. After his third shot, he expressed the seriousness of the challenge:

"Why am I nervous?"

On the final shot, the Crushers GC star said:

"This is shot 10, guys,"

The ball landed a few feet ahead of the hole and the LIV golfer was heard saying:

"Come back. Come back. Keep coming. Keep coming. Come on."

However, the ball rests a few inches away from the hole.

At the time of writing, his video had already amassed almost 2 million views and more than 100k likes. His clips from 4th, 6th, and 7th day have gained more than 5 million views.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in 2024?

In 2024, Bryson DeChambeau competed in his third season on LIV Golf. He finished eighth in the LIV Golf Individual standings while his team Crushers GC finished at the top of the standings.

DeChambeau's best performance includes a win at the 2024 US Open and a second finish at the PGA Championship. His other notable finishes include a T6 finish at the Masters, a T3 finish at LIV Golf Nashville and a fourth finish at LIV Golf Jeddah.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T25

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T9

LIV Golf Jeddah: 4

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T6

LIV Golf Miami: T7

LIV Golf Adelaide: T26

LIV Golf Singapore: T27

LIV Golf Houston: T18

LIV Golf Nashville: T3

LIV Golf Andalucía: 9

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T11

LIV Golf Greenbrier: T15

LIV Golf Chicago: T6

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T40

2024 PGA Tour Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T6

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 1

The Open: Missed Cut

