WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau casually strolls around Nashville carrying the US Open trophy

Bryson DeChambeau had a super Sunday last week as he won the 2024 US Open. After four rounds of golf at Pinehurst No. 2, DeChambeau carded 67-69-67-71 to beat Rory McIlroy (2), Tony Finau (T3) and Patrick Cantlay (T3). In his next professional outing, DeChambeau will be playing at LIV Golf Nashville.

Ahead of the event in the capital of Tenessee, DeChambeau was seen wandering on the streets. However, the 30-year-old was not alone. Bryson DeChambeau was spotted strolling around with his US Open trophy.

On their X handle, "flushingitgolf" posted a clip of the US Open winner parading his trophy.

"Nothing to see here. Just the National Champion strolling around Nashville with the US Open trophy cool as you like. Via sethgoose/reddit"

Trending

Expand Tweet

In the video, Bryson DeChambeau looked in high spirits whilst greeting the people, who also seemed excited to see him. Ahead of LIV Golf Nashville, DeChambeau will be high on momentum courtesy of his US Open triumph.

While DeChambeau had great finishes in the majors he played this season, his stint on LIV Golf hasn't been great so far. In the eight LIV events he played in 2024, DeChambeau is yet to register a win. His best performance on the tour came at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished in 7th place with a score of 63-73-62 198(-12).

How much money can Bryson DeChambeau receive if he wins LIV Golf Nashville?

When Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open at the ever-difficult Pinehurst No. 2, he walked home with a staggering prize money of $4.3 million. If DeChambeau can repeat his heroics from the US Open at LIV Golf Nashville, he will once again stand a chance at winning $4 million.

Apart from the money, the team that will be victorious at The Grove in Nashville will also win $3 million. Here is the complete list of the payout at LIV Golf Nashville:

1st | $4,000,000

2nd | $2,250,000

3rd | $1,500,000

4th | $1,000,000

5th | $800,000

6th | $700,000

7th | $600,000

8th | $525,000

9th | $442,500

10th | $405,000

11th | $380,000

12th | $360,000

13th | $340,000

14th | $320,000

15th | $300,000

16th | $285,000

17th | $270,000

18th | $260,000

19th | $250,000

20th | $240,000

21st | $230,000

22nd | $220,000

23rd | $210,000

24th | $200,000

25th | $195,000

26th | $190,000

27th | $185,000

28th | $180,000

29th | $175,000

30th | $170,000

31st | $165,000

32nd | $160,000

33rd | $155,000

34th | $150,000

35th | $148,000

36th | $145,000

37th | $143,000

38th | $140,000

39th | $138,000

40th | $135,000

41st | $133,000

42nd | $130,000

43rd | $128,000

44th | $128,000

45th | $125,000

46th | $125,000

47th | $123,000

48th | $120,000

49th | $60,000

50th | $60,000

51st | $60,000

52nd | $50,000

53rd | $50,000

54th | $50,000