WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau casually strolls around Nashville carrying the US Open trophy

Bryson DeChambeau had a super Sunday last week as he won the 2024 US Open. After four rounds of golf at Pinehurst No. 2, DeChambeau carded 67-69-67-71 to beat Rory McIlroy (2), Tony Finau (T3) and Patrick Cantlay (T3). In his next professional outing, DeChambeau will be playing at LIV Golf Nashville.
Ahead of the event in the capital of Tenessee, DeChambeau was seen wandering on the streets. However, the 30-year-old was not alone. Bryson DeChambeau was spotted strolling around with his US Open trophy.
On their X handle, "flushingitgolf" posted a clip of the US Open winner parading his trophy.
"Nothing to see here. Just the National Champion strolling around Nashville with the US Open trophy cool as you like. Via sethgoose/reddit"
In the video, Bryson DeChambeau looked in high spirits whilst greeting the people, who also seemed excited to see him. Ahead of LIV Golf Nashville, DeChambeau will be high on momentum courtesy of his US Open triumph.
While DeChambeau had great finishes in the majors he played this season, his stint on LIV Golf hasn't been great so far. In the eight LIV events he played in 2024, DeChambeau is yet to register a win. His best performance on the tour came at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished in 7th place with a score of 63-73-62 198(-12).
How much money can Bryson DeChambeau receive if he wins LIV Golf Nashville?
When Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open at the ever-difficult Pinehurst No. 2, he walked home with a staggering prize money of $4.3 million. If DeChambeau can repeat his heroics from the US Open at LIV Golf Nashville, he will once again stand a chance at winning $4 million.
Apart from the money, the team that will be victorious at The Grove in Nashville will also win $3 million. Here is the complete list of the payout at LIV Golf Nashville:
- 1st | $4,000,000
- 2nd | $2,250,000
- 3rd | $1,500,000
- 4th | $1,000,000
- 5th | $800,000
- 6th | $700,000
- 7th | $600,000
- 8th | $525,000
- 9th | $442,500
- 10th | $405,000
- 11th | $380,000
- 12th | $360,000
- 13th | $340,000
- 14th | $320,000
- 15th | $300,000
- 16th | $285,000
- 17th | $270,000
- 18th | $260,000
- 19th | $250,000
- 20th | $240,000
- 21st | $230,000
- 22nd | $220,000
- 23rd | $210,000
- 24th | $200,000
- 25th | $195,000
- 26th | $190,000
- 27th | $185,000
- 28th | $180,000
- 29th | $175,000
- 30th | $170,000
- 31st | $165,000
- 32nd | $160,000
- 33rd | $155,000
- 34th | $150,000
- 35th | $148,000
- 36th | $145,000
- 37th | $143,000
- 38th | $140,000
- 39th | $138,000
- 40th | $135,000
- 41st | $133,000
- 42nd | $130,000
- 43rd | $128,000
- 44th | $128,000
- 45th | $125,000
- 46th | $125,000
- 47th | $123,000
- 48th | $120,000
- 49th | $60,000
- 50th | $60,000
- 51st | $60,000
- 52nd | $50,000
- 53rd | $50,000
- 54th | $50,000