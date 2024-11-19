WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau continues hole-in-one attempt over his mansion for a consecutive seventh day

Bryson DeChambeau has continued his quest for hole-in-one over his mansion in Dallas for the seventh straight day. The LIV golfer has been nicknamed the "mad scientist" of golf for his unconventional approaches to the sport.

On Monday, the 2024 US Open winner attempted his seventh attempt for hole-in-one. DeChambeau's challenge consists of hitting an accurate shot from the driveway in front of his glass-walled mansion and landing the ball in the backyard hole. He has been unsuccessful in achieving the same.

In the seventh-day video, DeChambeau dressed in a navy blue t-shirt, olive green shorts, and a grey cap said he would take seven attempts. He started last week, and on the first day, he took one shot, on the second day, two shots, and so on.

Trending

"This is day seven of trying to make a hole-in-one over my house, and since it's day seven, I get seven attempts," he said.

After he struck the golf ball on the first shot, he got optimistic and said: "I might actually go in. Just do it." However, the ball lands around an inch away from the hole. His other attempts till the sixth also fail to achieve the desired hole-in-one. DeChambeau's last attempt got him excited and he said:

"That's really good. Oh baby, come on. Just go in."

The ball did come closest to the hole but it stopped on the edge. Frustratingly, he said:

"Oh my, how? Why can't I make it?"

After the end of the 2024 LIV Golf season, Bryson DeChambeau is making the most of his downtime. He had a great season where he finished eighth in the season's standings and won the US Open.

How many hole-in-one Bryson DeChambeau has scored in golf career?

Bryson DeChambeau has only one hole-in-one. His hole-in-one came in the 2019 Masters. Even though Dechambeau ended his 2019 Masters campaign at T29. The 83rd edition of the tournament was a special one as he carded an ace on the 16th hole, famously known as the Red Bud, during the final round at the Augusta National.

The video of Bryson DeChambeau's only hole-in-one at the 2019 Masters can be watched below.

Expand Tweet

In a recent YouTube video with Donald Trump, one one of the shots, he missed a hole-in-one. Subsequently, the former President of the United States asked him how many hole-in-ones he has had, and he said (via Golfing Gazette):

"That would have been awesome. That would've been my first hole-in-one on the channel. I've had one in my life; I've never had one on the channel either."

The 31-year-old won the 2024 U.S Open making his second victory at Pinehurst, and he is currently ranked 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback