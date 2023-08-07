Watch: Bryson DeChambeau erupts in joy as he cards the lowest round in golf history to seal his LIV Greenbrier victory  

Bryson DeChambeau fired a record final round of 12-under 58 on Sunday, August 6, at LIV Golf Greenbrier to claim his first win of the season. He aggregated at 23-under after 54 holes, beating Mito Pereira by six strokes.

DeChambeau had shot a low 61 on the second day at The Old White at The Greenbrier, but he outdid himself in the final round. So much so that, despite the bogey on the 8th hole, he was still able to shoot 58, which comprised 13 birdies. He made four straight birdies twice, from holes 4 to 7 and 15 to 18.

On the 18th hole, amidst the downpour, DeChambeau sank a 40-foot putt for a birdie and jumped in joy the moment the ball went inside the hole. He pumped his fist and then went on to hug Greg Bodine, his caddie.

The fans were not behind in celebrating the rare sub-60 round by DeChambeau, as the golf course with cheers and applause in a few seconds.

On being asked about his feelings, Bryson DeChambeau said he felt blacked out after making that putter.

He was quoted as saying via the Golf:

“It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point; I just didn’t know when."

He explained what happened on the 18th hole:

"There was a lot of rain coming down," he said. "So I didn’t know how the ball was going to fly through the air and spin, but I was lucky to keep it a little short and ended up spinning back unfortunately, but was able to sink the 40-footer just like I work on every single day in my practice.”

The former US Open champion said that Bodine didn't have any idea that he had shot 58.

He said:

"He didn’t really even know. It was quite a funny exchange afterwards," he concluded."

Can Bryson DeChambeau play the Ryder Cup after his win at LIV Golf Greenbrier?

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after making a putt during the 43rd Ryder Cup

Although the LIV events don't provide any points in the US Ryder Cup team standings, Bryson DeChambeau's win at Greenbrier has reignited the debate about including the best golfers on the Saudi-backed circuit in the upcoming biennial event.

As of now, there's no clarity on LIV-associated golfers being included in the US Ryder Cup team. However, a few players have made their case for the US team, with Bryson DeChambeau being one of them.

On being asked about his hopes for the Ryder Cup, the 29-year-old golfer gave a very balanced response and said that he was playing well at the moment.

He said, as per the Guardian:

"You couldn't have written it up better than this, but if I do get a call, that would be awesome. If not, I'll be rooting them on over in Rome."

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia, Rome, Italy.