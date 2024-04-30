Watch: Bryson DeChambeau gets impressed by Phil Mickelson's bunker lesson

Phil Mickelson had a few tips for Bryson DeChambeau on how to play from the bunker near the green.

In the recent tutorial video, he was spotted giving an important bunker lesson to his LIV Golf friend. Mickelson and DeChambeau were recently at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide for LIV Golf Adelaide. While DeChambeau finished T26 at the event, the 53-year-old golfer tied for 38th.

During the event, the golfing veteran was found sharing his insights with the young golfer. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Crusher GC's official account. The clip starts with Phil Mickelson speaking about the common mistake made by players in the bunker.

"On this shot what most people, make a mistake is they have it too far back in their stance like it's in the middle," he says. "But if you go off your front foot and you put all your weight forward, you can open up the face and drive it down into the sand the ball pops up higher and softer, it comes out like super high really gets your bounce real quick just to see that."

As the six-time major champion hit the shot, DeChambeau is left in awe, saying, "Oh my Gosh!" Following this, he takes a look at the veteran's club as the latter explains.

"So this is again the most critical part this little back part here, right? So if you put weight forward open up the face, you can drive it down in the sand. And it'll pop up a little bit higher and softer," Mickelson adds.

The video concludes with DeChambeau trying one shot by himself which missed the hole only by a couple of inches.

How has Phil Mickelson performed this season so far?

The 2024 season hasn't been much different for Phil Mickelson, as he has struggled to regain his form this year as well. In six starts on the LIV Golf 2024 season, he managed only one top-ten finish, which came at Jeddah. Apart from this performance, he has failed to breach the top 30.

Phil Mickelson had a runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament last year, but this time he could only tie for 43rd place. Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's performance this season so far:

LIV Golf Adelaide: T38

LIV Golf Miami: 47

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T52

LIV Golf Jeddah: T6

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T30

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T51