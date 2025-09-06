WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau goes wild after finally completing his cup challenge on Day 12

Bryson DeChambeau was finally able to achieve the difficult challenge after 12 days of countless attempts. The LIV Golf star shared a video clip on Friday, September 5, where he successfully hit the ball from the first floor into the cup placed on the same floor. Following the culmination of the challenge, the star golfer couldn’t contain his emotions and celebrated wildly.Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most popular golfers currently and is often seen creating content on social media for his fans. A couple of weeks ago, he started a self-challenge where he aimed to shoot the ball into a cup placed on the floor above. The challenge wasn't easy as the cup wasn't visible, and it required a lot of precision.After trying many tricks over the 12 days, DeChambeau finally got it right on his 15th attempt on Friday. On that attempt, the ball landed a foot ahead of the cup and bounced back into it. As soon as the ball went in, the two-time major champion lost himself and celebrated wildly.&quot;No way! Are you kidding me? Oh my God!&quot; he screamed while jumping.What's next for Bryson DeChambeau?Bryson DeChambeau returns to the US Ryder Cup squad (Image Source: Imagn)Bryson DeChambeau is currently enjoying the season break after concluding the LIV Golf 2025 with the Team Championship last week. He will next be seen at the Ryder Cup 2025, which will take place from September 26 to 28 on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.This will be DeChambeau's third Ryder Cup appearance and his first since 2021. While he missed out on the ticket to Italy last time, he is returning after automatically qualifying this year. Although he played only the majors as eligible events for US Ryder Cup points, his incredible performances there were enough to secure his spot.In the last eight major championships, DeChambeau has recorded six top-ten finishes that include a win at the US Open 2024 and two straight runner-up finishes at the PGA Championships.Speaking of the LIV season, the 31-year-old had a solid season where he made seven top-ten finishes. This includes a win at LIV Golf Korea and a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Mexico.Overall, DeChambeau finished third in the season standings behind Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann. In the team portion, his team, Crushers GC finished runner-up in the Team Championship behind Legion XIII GC.