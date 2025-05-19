WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hilariously punches himself after PGA Championship loss

Bryson DeChambeau hilariously punched himself after a disappointing outing at the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer was in contention to win the major, but he narrowly missed the title and settled in second place.

Following the final round, DeChambeau walked for an interview with Sky Sports to talk about the game. The media outlet shared a video on X, which saw a funny reaction from the two-time major winner while he was walking for the interview. He was hilariously seen punching himself.

Check out the video below:

Scottie Scheffler finally extended his third-round lead to win the major. Meanwhile, DeChambeau settled in a tie for second with Harris English and Davis Riley.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his performance at 2025 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau started the campaign at the PGA Championship with an opening round of 71. He then played the next round of 68, followed by the remaining two rounds of 69 and 70, to settle with a total of 6-under. It was for the second time this year that he missed a major title. He settled in T5 at the Masters last month.

In the post-round press conference, DeChambeau candidly reflected on his performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I don't even know. I'm baffled right now. Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can, as of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple breaks went a different way. There were times where I feel like I pressed."

Meanwhile, on the LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has won the Korea event in 2025. He had some amazing finishes in the Saudi league this year. He started the season with a T6 finish at the RIYADH event and settled in T18 at the Adelaide event. He settled in solo fifth in Miami and then T2 in the Mexico City event before winning in South Korea.

Here are the results of the tournaments Bryson DeChambeau played on LIV Golf in 2025:

Riyadh (Feb 6–8, 2025)

Result: T6

Score: R1: -3, R2: -6, R3: -4 | Total: -13

Adelaide (Feb 14–16, 2025)

Result: T18

Score: R1: -4, R2: +1, R3: -1 | Total: -4

Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, 2025)

Result: T20

Score: R1: -4, R2: -3, R3: E | Total: -7

Singapore (Mar 14–16, 2025)

Result: T10

Score: R1: +3, R2: -6, R3: -4 | Total: -7

Miami (Apr 4–6, 2025)

Result: 5th

Score: R1: -3, R2: -2, R3: +3 | Total: -2

Mexico City (Apr 25–27, 2025)

Result: T2

Score: R1: -8, R2: -5, R3: E | Total: -13

Korea (May 2–4, 2025)

Result: 1st (Winner)

Score: R1: -7, R2: -6, R3: -6 | Total: -19

