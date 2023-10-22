WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hits a stunning shot with a wedge in the LIV Team Championship, Miami

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing in the LIV Golf Team Championship, Miami at the Trump National Doral. He is leading the Crushers GC team, and they are placed in tier one, fighting for the Team Championship title this week.

LIV Golf shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which DeChambeau was seen hitting a shot from his wedge on Saturday in his match against Martin Kaymer, the captain of Cleeks GC.

"Find another way to be integrated into the major" - Bryson DeChambeau wants the major championship to reserve berths for LIV Golf players

Just before the Jeddah Invitational, the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) board rejected the League's application that would grant their players' rankings points, citing the issues in the breakaway series' format.

Many of the LIV Golf players came out and expressed their disappointment in being kept away from receiving world rankings points, despite playing against some top-skilled golfers.

Bryson DeChamabeau recently wished and urged that the major championship officials reserve some spots for the golfer in all four prestigious events. ESPN quoted him as saying:

"It's just been par for the course, unfortunately. I think, at this point in time, now that they're not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world. "

It is noteworthy that the chances for the LIV Golf players to get an invite to the prestigious major championships have diminished as they do not earn rankings points. Also, there are absolutely limited tours across the world that might help them get a spot in the four major events of a season.

Bryson DeChambeau suggested some criteria that the major championship officials can use to invite players from the Breakaway series.

"Top 12 on the list, the money list, at the end of the year or the points list at the end of the year, would be, I think, obvious for the major championships to host the best players in the world at those four events each year," DeChambeau said.

Interestingly, in the 2023 season, one of the four major champions crowned was from the LIV Golf League. Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship and also earned a spot in the United States Ryder Cup team.

Not just Koepka, but also Bryson DeChambeau showed some class performance in two of the four majors he played this season. Despite missing the cut at the Masters 2023, he performed great at the PGA Championship and finished tied for fourth on the leaderboard.

Later on, he participated in the 2023 US Open where he finished T20 after the end of the third major of the season.