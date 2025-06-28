WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau miss hole-in-one by inches at LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau missed an ace at the LIV Golf Dallas on Friday. DeChambeau is playing at the Maridoe Golf Club this week. He fired a shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 hole 11, and the ball stopped before the flagstick.

The X page of Crushers GC shared a video of DeChambeau playing the hole, and they captioned it, writing:

“Bryson was inches away from a hole-in-one.”

Bryson DeChambeau finished at T13 at the LIV Golf Dallas with an even-par score. He shot one birdie on the front nine of the opening round and two birdies on the back nine.

DeChambeau’s last LIV Golf event was the LIV Golf Virginia, where he finished at T4 with a score of 13 under. His other top five finishes came at the LIV Golf Korea, where he triumphed with 19 under in total, and the LIV Golf Mexico City, where he landed at T2 with 13 under. He also played the LIV Golf Miami to finish at T5 with 2 under.

Bryson DeChambeau missed a hole-in-one at the 2025 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau missed an ace at the 2025 PGA Championship in the first round. On the par 3 hole-17, the golfer covered 223 yards in a single shot, but the ball didn't end up in the hole and stopped before the destination point. Finally, after the first round, the LIV player finished at T46.

The Scientist fell short to Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship by five shots after he scored 6 under on Sunday. Following the last round, he joined a presser at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club and talked about his playing experience. He said,

“I don't even know. I'm baffled right now. Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can, as of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple breaks went a different way.”

He continued, “There were times where I feel like I pressed. Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today, and that's golf, man. I've got to be more precise and fix what I can fix to make myself more consistent and get up there, the likes what have Scottie is doing right now.”

Bryson DeChambeau finished at T2 after the four rounds at the 2025 PGA Championship. He fired 71 in the opening round with three birdies on the last nine and 68 in the second round with five birdies. He shot 69 in the third round and 70 in the fourth round with five and four birdies, respectively.

