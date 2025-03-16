WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau nearly pulls off albatross at LIV Golf Singapore 2025

Bryson DeChambeau had a phenomenal start to his game during the third and final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event. On Sunday, March 16, the American started his game on the 16th hole, making a birdie on it. He then added another birdie on the 17th before hitting a marvelous shot on the 18th.

On this par-5, 563-yard hole, with his first shot, Bryson DeChambeau covered around 346 yards, leaving just 221 yards to the hole. He then took his second shot for an albatross and almost made it, missing by a small margin. He finally chipped in for an eagle with his third shot.

A video of his attempt was posted by LIV Golf on X.

At the time of writing, the two-time major winner had played eleven holes, but after a fantastic start, he faced some trouble on the par-5 fourth hole, where he made an unfortunate bogey. Joaquin Niemann remains in the lead and is in contention to win the title, while DeChambeau is currently playing nine strokes behind him.

DeChambeau still has 11 more holes to play in the third round, and it will be interesting to see if he can make a comeback and challenge for the title today. Meanwhile, Niemann, who was already in the lead after the second round, continued his dominance on Sunday as well. He started on the first hole and has played six holes so far, making three birdies.

He opened with a birdie on the first and then added two more on the fourth and sixth, extending his solo lead at the time of writing to 16-under. Brooks Koepka is also in contention for the title, sitting just six strokes behind the Chilean at 10-under, tied for second place with Cameron Tringale.

Dustin Johnson, who was in a tie for the lead after the second round with Niemann earlier, made an unfortunate bogey on the fifth hole on Sunday and is currently at T7.

A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance at LIV Golf Singapore 2025

Bryson DeChambeau had a rough start at his game at the LIV Golf Singapore on Friday, March 14. He teed off on the par-5 eighth and then struggled as the game progressed.

He ended up making a bogey on the first and then another bogey on the fourth in the first round. He found some relief after such a mediocre start with a birdie on the par-5 seventh, but his momentum was short-lived as he made a double bogey on the 13th, finishing the round at 3-over.

In the second round on Saturday, March 15, Bryson DeChambeau quickly bounced back and played a bogey-free round. Having started his campaign on the 13th, he quickly sank a birdie on the 17th and then another one on the 18th. He added another birdie on the fourth, followed by consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth, and called for the day with a birdie on the 12th.

